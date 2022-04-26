The past two years have imbued the word ‘home’ with extra significance. For many of us, our homes became our worlds. As offices closed, makeshift workstations were set up at dinner tables and in any empty corner that would fit a desk. As gyms and studios shut, people rushed to recreate them at home with dumbbell sets and yoga mats. For many, the home became a sanctuary – a place of retreat from the risk of illness or the demands of frontline work. Others felt the limitations of their spaces and hurried to make improvements (home renovation spending rose by 36% in 2020).

Even though we’re no longer staying indoors the way we did for much of 2020 and 2021, the shift in our relationship with our homes remains. Our interior spaces have always been an extension of ourselves, but the past two years have made us understand the importance of truly feeling at home. As a result, many of us are seeking to up our interior style game. That’s where Home Stylist comes in. Allow us to introduce you to our new, dedicated digital space where we’ll be celebrating and demystifying all things home decor. We’re here to help you find and develop your personal design aesthetic.

Did lockdown projects ignite an interest in DIY? We’ll walk you through the process of stripping and repainting your staircase. Struggling to combine interior design preferences with the partner you’ve recently moved in with? We have some expert advice to guide you through the process. Whether you’re renting or buying, living alone or settled in a flatshare, we’ll show you that don’t have to compromise on personal style in your multi-functional home. No, really! We have semi-permanent design ideas that even the most reluctant of landlords will love, and a huge catalogue of behind-the-scenes stories (and tips) from women who have been on the DIY rollercoaster of home renovations for you to work your way through.

At Home Stylist, we know a home is more than just four walls and furnishings – our spaces can have a huge impact on our wellbeing. And you’ll be able to join us as we explore the broadening intersection between home, wellness and mental health. Whatever space you’re working with, aesthetic you’re looking to achieve, or emotion you’re hoping to create – Home Stylist is here to help. Creating your dream home is an invigorating journey and we’re thrilled to be with you along the way.