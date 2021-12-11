While there’s always hot debate about when exactly the is the right time to start decking your halls for the festive season, whenever the decorating does start, it adds a magical wintery glow to your home.

The outside of houses strung with lights, doors adorned with wreaths. Inside stockings are hung and tables ‘scaped to perfection. But the question is, why should we stop there?

Lately, there’s been a growing trend of taking the Christmas decoration magic throughout the house, from bathrooms to bedrooms. And I’m not just talking about popping on some snowman duvet covers.