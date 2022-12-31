As we head into the new year, one of the things we’ll be experiencing for the next few months is considerably colder temperatures.

This, combined with the energy cap rising to £2,500 in October, means many are now searching for alternative ways to keep heat their homes – so much so that Google searches for “how to make a room warmer” and “how to keep warm without electricity” saw 120% and 967% increases respectively in the lead up to winter.

Aside from using clothing to layer up and keep warm, there are many ways to furnish your home and make your space warmer, thanks to home decor.

From thick rugs to moving furniture from radiators, there are several methods to help keep your home warm and possibly even save money on your bills too – and we’ve spoken to Hammonds Furniture marketing manager Joshua Hammonds and money-saving expert, Matilda Littler about how to do so.