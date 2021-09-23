As summer officially draws to a close, many of us will be looking forward to the novelties of autumn. Brown leaves decorating the ground, cosy nights sat in front of Netflix and that one fluffy jumper you reach for to throw on top of every outfit.

Christmas is still a few months away but that doesn’t mean you can’t start decorating your home with the change in season. In fact, autumn wreaths are set to become just as popular as their traditional festive counterparts this year, with the online marketplace Etsy seeing a 383% increase in searches for dry flower wreaths.