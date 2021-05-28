Welcome to The Curiosity Academy , Stylist ’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

By Otter was born during lockdown and inspired in part by Laura Jackson’s #makeamealofitchallenge . “I wanted to create some fun, colourful candles for a Mexican -themed dinner I was planning. So I started experimenting with citrus fruits like clementines, lemons and limes ,” says Otter. She uses lots of different textures in her work and has become known for abstract designs and fruity motifs.

We asked Otter Hatchett, the founder of By Otter , a hand-painted candle brand based in Peckham , to share her tips for creating beautiful, personalised candles at home with minimal equipment.

Experiment and don’t be a perfectionist

“As long as you’ve prepped the candle, the paint should go on without any problems,” Otter says. “It’s definitely trickier to paint on a curved surface but use the candle shape to your advantage and don’t worry about it being perfect to begin with. Just start experimenting with different designs and techniques and see what works for you!”

Pick your colours wisely



Otter likes to buy candles that come in one block colour and paint contrasting colours onto them. It makes the candles look striking and helps the designs stand out. “Pink and red is a strong contender,” she says of her favourite colour combinations. She also loves combining different shades of the same colour, like green on green.

Use the wax that works for you

“My candles are made from paraffin wax which works best for me,” Otter says. “But I think it’s about experimenting and finding what works for your design.” You can use any wax but you might find that different kinds of wax work better with different paints. It’s best to experiment to find what works for you.

Prioritise safety if you burn your candles

Your candles will be safe to burn after a few hours of the paint drying, as long as you use water-based, non-toxic acrylic paint. “The amount of paint used can also affect the burn time so I’d avoid covering the whole candle in paint and stick to smaller designs,” she says. “Like with any candle, you should keep an eye on them when lit and make sure they’re never left unattended.”

“Some would argue they’re too pretty to burn,” she adds, explaining they can be used simply as a homeware accessory if you’d prefer.