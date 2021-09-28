Have you ever wanted to take your passion for curating gallery walls and exploring art exhibitions to the next level? Art collecting may seem like a daunting and cloistered hobby (not to mention an expensive one) but thanks to a rise in online galleries, starting your own art collection isn’t as difficult or as much of a financial investment as many people assume.

Art collecting has evolved significantly in recent years and, like the rest of the world, it is becoming evermore digital. This is something that Adele Smejkal noticed, having formerly worked at Sotheby’s, she went on to found an online gallery, ArtiStellar, bridging the gap between the brick and mortar gallery and online art e-commerce. “I saw young people tuned into social media discovering new art and wanting a digital space to buy and collect contemporary art,” she says.