How to start an art collection on any budget
Obsessed with interiors and looking for a new hobby? Art collecting might be just the thing for you. Here’s how to get started with it as a complete beginner.
Have you ever wanted to take your passion for curating gallery walls and exploring art exhibitions to the next level? Art collecting may seem like a daunting and cloistered hobby (not to mention an expensive one) but thanks to a rise in online galleries, starting your own art collection isn’t as difficult or as much of a financial investment as many people assume.
Art collecting has evolved significantly in recent years and, like the rest of the world, it is becoming evermore digital. This is something that Adele Smejkal noticed, having formerly worked at Sotheby’s, she went on to found an online gallery, ArtiStellar, bridging the gap between the brick and mortar gallery and online art e-commerce. “I saw young people tuned into social media discovering new art and wanting a digital space to buy and collect contemporary art,” she says.
ArtiStellar allows you to start your own art collection without ever entering a gallery. It also allows you to find a community of like-minded people online.
Adele founded the app to help first-timers who are looking to make their first foray into the world of art collecting, but don’t know where to start. Here, she shares her tips on how to begin building your very own art collection.
What does art collecting actually mean?
Collecting art simply means buying and displaying (in your home or elsewhere) original works of art. It’s absolutely fine for your art collection to start off with only one or two pieces. “Most people develop a theme for their collection over time, whether that’s collecting art by female artists or collecting a particular type of abstract art,” Adele explains.
The theme is what eventually will make your collection personal to you but don’t put too much pressure on yourself to find a theme right away. “Be open and explore when you start collecting and look for recurring themes in your first few paintings,” Adele advises.
Where can I start with collecting art?
Before you start collecting, it’s a good idea to figure out how much you can afford to spend on art. “Some pieces start at £200 and it’s fine to buy only one or two pieces a year,” Adele says.
“Immerse yourself in the art world and go to see art – don’t just buy it,” she continues. “The more you see, the more you train your eye and figure out what you like and what you don’t like.”
When you find something you connect with, you can purchase it directly from a gallery. “Some people really want to connect with a gallery before buying whereas other people are silent buyers, which means they purchase their items without having ever communicated with the gallery,” says Adele. Either approach is fine and you can choose whichever one makes you more comfortable.
How can I discover new art?
If you don’t know where to start with finding new galleries or artists, Adele recommends using social media to discover them. “Instagram accounts like @friendoftheartist and @artmazemag are great for discovering new artists,” Adele says. “Instagram is a powerful tool because you can see the art you might want to be when it is a work in progress.”
Adele also recommends going to art students’ graduate shows and visiting galleries in any new cities you visit.
How can I store my art collection?
Collecting art is not only a hobby but an amazing way to decorate your home. “You can display whatever you buy in your home and this will help give your home a distinct taste as the theme of your collection develops,” Adele says.
If your art collection does start to grow, you can put some of your pieces in storage and alternate the pieces you display.
Images: ArtiStellar