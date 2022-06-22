“Human-centred design is at the heart of my practice at Studioilse,” said Crawford. “Long-lasting, carefully considered products are more important than ever. With the new Finmat cookware range, I want people to be inspired by its functionality, as well as the beauty of its softer design language. The range’s beautiful copper exterior is perfect for elevating cookware in a sophisticated way.”

Using creative engineering, the pots and pans include a minimal pouring edge, meaning there is a very slight lip around the top of the pots allowing for easy and clean pouring. This stylish range is therefore perfect for taking straight to the table for serving, impressing your guests with both your delicious dish and impressive kitchenware.

The collection will be available in Ikea stores and online from 1 July 2022.