Ikea has launched a new collection of premium cookware (and you’re going to want it all)
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The collection of chic cookware will launch 1 July 2022.
If you’re looking to give your kitchenware an update, Ikea has you covered.
The Swedish retailer has announced the launch of a new premium cookware range with designer Ilse Crawford, and it’s perfect for lovers of minimalism.
The collection, called Finmat, incorporates the designer’s signature Scandi aesthetic and consists of four unique pots and pans that combine functionality and style.
With a modern copper finish, stainless steel interior and base for exceptional heat transfer and preservation, this stylish cookware works on all hob types, including induction, and can be safely used in the oven.
“Human-centred design is at the heart of my practice at Studioilse,” said Crawford. “Long-lasting, carefully considered products are more important than ever. With the new Finmat cookware range, I want people to be inspired by its functionality, as well as the beauty of its softer design language. The range’s beautiful copper exterior is perfect for elevating cookware in a sophisticated way.”
Using creative engineering, the pots and pans include a minimal pouring edge, meaning there is a very slight lip around the top of the pots allowing for easy and clean pouring. This stylish range is therefore perfect for taking straight to the table for serving, impressing your guests with both your delicious dish and impressive kitchenware.
The collection will be available in Ikea stores and online from 1 July 2022.
Images: Ikea