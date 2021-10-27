The iconic retail space will be transformed into the furniture store, much to the excitement of Ikea lovers who know their Billy bookcase from their Buskbo chair and live for a good Swedish meatball and hot-dog.

But how much do we really know about the brand-new location? We run down what we know so far…

Where in central London will the new Ikea store be?

As soon as you exit Oxford Circus tube station, you’ll be able to gaze at that big, bold blue and yellow Ikea sign as the brand is buying the former Topshop flagship store for an estimated £378 million. Ikea will be occupying the former Topshop, retailing across three floors, which is approx. 25% the size of a traditional Ikea store.

What will I be able to impulsively buy at the new store?

The Swedish giant will focus on selling home-furnishing accessories, from lampshades to sofas. There will also be approximately 5,000 articles on display and the full range of 10,000 items available for home delivery.