Ikea: everything you need to know about the new London Oxford Street store
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
As the Swedish retailer plans to open a new central London store, we run down all the details so far.
The iconic retail space will be transformed into the furniture store, much to the excitement of Ikea lovers who know their Billy bookcase from their Buskbo chair and live for a good Swedish meatball and hot-dog.
But how much do we really know about the brand-new location? We run down what we know so far…
Where in central London will the new Ikea store be?
As soon as you exit Oxford Circus tube station, you’ll be able to gaze at that big, bold blue and yellow Ikea sign as the brand is buying the former Topshop flagship store for an estimated £378 million. Ikea will be occupying the former Topshop, retailing across three floors, which is approx. 25% the size of a traditional Ikea store.
What will I be able to impulsively buy at the new store?
The Swedish giant will focus on selling home-furnishing accessories, from lampshades to sofas. There will also be approximately 5,000 articles on display and the full range of 10,000 items available for home delivery.
The store will also offer a full range of services including kitchen, bedroom and living room storage, interior design planning and a dedicated area offering a second life to pre-loved items.
Swedish meatballs or no Swedish meatballs?
Yes, for all the veggie and non-veggie meatball lovers everywhere, you’ll still be able to satisfy your food cravings.
Will I be able to lounge around in their room displays?
It wouldn’t be Ikea without walking around and pretending to live in the most aesthetically pleasing kitchens and bedrooms for hours on end – and this Ikea will include a range of room sets, with items from the retailer’s full range available to buy.
What are people’s reactions?
Many took to social media to share their excitement and hilarious reactions to the new store opening.
One tweeted: “can’t wait to pop into IKEA Oxford Street for a 75p hot-dog and walk out with a new sofa, 17 candles, a new set of wine glasses and a shower curtain.”
Another wrote: “Really looking forward to lugging my new IKEA purchases home from Oxford Street.”
When should I start queuing up?
Well, the new store is planned to open in autumn 2023 so you’ve got a while. In the meantime, the retailer will be launching its Hammersmith store this winter.
Image: Getty