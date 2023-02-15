Ikea x Marimmeko’s Bastua collection includes furniture, glassware and textiles inspired by Nordic wellness and self-care – and there’s one home accessory in particular that I have my eye on.
It’s not every day that one gets to fly to Helsinki to preview a new Ikea range – especially for a collection as highly anticipated as Ikea’s with Finnish design company Marimekko.
The two powerhouse brands announced their collaboration last June, leaving interiors fans excited to see what would come of the collection and, as I got to see first-hand, the two have come together to bring a sense of Nordic joy to your home this spring.
The collection name, Bastua, is a term used to describe sauna in Småland, a region in southern Sweden where Ikea was founded. Self-care rituals and Nordic saunas were the initial inspiration for the collection, which can be used to help wind down at home after a long day or embraced outdoors during the warm summer months.
“Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the Bastua prints,” says Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko.
“Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs and we are excited to see this come true in collaboration with Ikea,” she adds.
At an event in Helsinki, the two brands previewed the collection, which included furniture, glassware and textiles inspired by Nordic wellness and self-care.
The immersive experience allowed me to truly soak in the Nordic sauna culture that the collection aims to bring to the masses while highlighting how proximity to nature and the importance of wellbeing influenced the products, but there was one home accessory in particular that I couldn’t keep my eyes off of.
The floor cushion (£55) features one of the specialised prints created by Marimekko, which is reflective of nature and the environment of the sauna. What’s so great about the cushiony soft seat is that it allows people to feel more grounded, whether enjoying a light meal or sitting peacefully after a long day.
It also encourages customers to take in this aspect of sauna culture and spend more time at peace and with themselves – something I’m sure many of us could do with more of.
“The floor cushion is one way to bring joy to your everyday life,” says Bay. “You don’t need to think about how big your home or space is; with [a floor cushion], you are able to find a solution.”
“When you sit in a chair you communicate in a certain way,” says Henrik Most, creative leader at Ikea. “If we’re all sitting on a floor it would be a totally different atmosphere. We would lounge out… floor cushions empower us to take it easy, relax, cool down.”
While the Ikea x Marimmeko Bastua collection will be available in-store and online from 1 March, here are a few other floor cushions that may be worth purchasing in the meantime…
Typo floor cushion
Layer these typo floor cushions for an alternative seating option while offering a vibrant feel to your decor, thanks to the range of colours and prints from a multi-coloured daisy design to a soft lilac hue
Kutch Cottage bohemian floor cushion
If you’re a fan of bohemian decor, this floor cushion will be a welcome addition to any space in your home.
Shop Kutch Cottage Bohemian floor cushions at Etsy, from £20.62
Dunelm Slub indigo floor cushion
Crafted in a bold indigo colourway, this large floor cushion is perfect to complement a variety of decorative styles and makes a great alternative to traditional seating.
Images: Ikea; Typo; Etsy; Dunelm
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
