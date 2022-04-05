Ikea fans: we have a new collaboration for you to look forward to.

The Swedish chain has teamed up with Marimekko to create a collection that will take a deep dive into the self-care rituals of sauna and its essential elements.

The retailer took to Instagram to share the news with a post, which was captioned: “Something very exciting is on its way! IKEA and Marimekko are pleased to announce a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the Nordic sauna culture.”