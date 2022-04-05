Ikea teams up with Finnish textile company Marimekko for its newest collaboration
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Swedish megabrand has teamed up Marimekko to create a collection inspired by sauna culture.
Ikea fans: we have a new collaboration for you to look forward to.
The Swedish chain has teamed up with Marimekko to create a collection that will take a deep dive into the self-care rituals of sauna and its essential elements.
The retailer took to Instagram to share the news with a post, which was captioned: “Something very exciting is on its way! IKEA and Marimekko are pleased to announce a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the Nordic sauna culture.”
Marimekko is a Finnish design company, known for its original prints and colours across everything from dresses to home decor, which has given the brand a strong and unique identity.
For this upcoming collection, Marimekko and Ikea are teaming up to create objects that inspire “moments of joy and relaxation in everyday life”.
The range will feature products that are full of happy contradictions between hot and cold, simple and bold, playful and calm – and it will also mark the first time Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a collection with a partnering brand.
“We are looking into our Nordic design heritage and a fundamental part of our wellbeing culture,” said Henrik Most, creative leader at Ikea of Sweden.
“By combining Marimekko’s long history of making iconic prints and Ikea’s home furnishing knowledge, we want to spread the elements of this culture to help improve and bring joy to the everyday life of many people.”
Rebekka Bay, creative director of Marimekko, added: “Ikea and Marimekko share a strong Nordic heritage and a democratic approach to design, and both brands are committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people.
“We together chose sauna culture as a starting point for this collection not only because of Marimekko’s Finnish roots but also because it reflects several of the positive aspects of the Nordic lifestyle – a sauna is typically a space to relax, enjoy and be completely yourself.”
The collection is planned to launch in March 2023 in Ikea stores worldwide.
Images: Getty; Ikea