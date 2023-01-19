Ikea fans: we’ve got some news for you.

The Swedish retailer is launching a brand-new collection in collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis.

The limited-edition Varmblixt collection, designed by Marcelis, is inspired by an interest in how light can transform the look, feel and atmosphere of the home.

The 19-piece range includes beautiful glassware that explores the interaction of light in sculptural design with a focus on an inherently warm colour palette.

Some of the home accessories featured in the collection are inspired by the infinite doughnut shape and are available in two serveware sizes and one signature lamp.