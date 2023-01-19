Ikea Varmblixt tableware
Ikea launches new Varmblixt collection with designer Sabine Marcelis

Ikea and Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis launch the Varmblixt collection which highlights sculptural lighting objects, unique serveware, vibrant rugs and more. 

Ikea fans: we’ve got some news for you.

The Swedish retailer is launching a brand-new collection in collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. 

The limited-edition Varmblixt collection, designed by Marcelis, is inspired by an interest in how light can transform the look, feel and atmosphere of the home.

The 19-piece range includes beautiful glassware that explores the interaction of light in sculptural design with a focus on an inherently warm colour palette.

Some of the home accessories featured in the collection are inspired by the infinite doughnut shape and are available in two serveware sizes and one signature lamp

Ikea Varmblixt tableware
Ikea Varmblixt tableware
Sabine Marcelis
Sabine Marcelis

Other home accessories include a pendant lamp, which features curved pipes made from frosted white glass, and a wall mirror designed with a semi-transparent glass panel and light strip. 

Not only focusing on light, the collection also includes two rugs inspired by the rays of a sunset.

The larger rug, which is made from 100% hand-tufted wool, has a warm colour gradient which softly fades from deep orange to amber yellow like a sunset, while its overlapping style adds extra design interest, creating an illusion of depth and colour. Talk about dreamy.

Speaking about the collection, Sabine Marcelis said: “I wanted to take an unexpected approach to exploring the idea of how lighting functions within the home and to inspire people to consider new shapes and elements which blend into and highlight different types of interior spaces in new, bold and artistic ways.”

Ikea Varmblixt mirror
Ikea Varmblixt mirror
Ikea Varmblixt coffee table
Ikea Varmblixt coffee table
Sabine Marcelis
Sabine Marcelis

“When the light passes through the orange glass, it makes the soft doughnut-like shape shine with a warm glow,” says Marcelis. “It’s a magical sight that catches the eye – regardless of whether it’s on a table or hanging on a wall,” she adds.

Henrik Most, creative leader at Ikea, says: “Our vision was to continue building off the idea of blending design with sculptural objects in the creation of Varmblixt. It’s a collaboration connected to the functional aesthetics of our space while inspiring people to add purposeful and versatile objects to the home.”

The Ikea Varmblixt collection will be available in store and online from February 2023.

Images: Ikea

