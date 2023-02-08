From nostalgia-drenched 00s homewares to cosy cottagecore and the coastal grandmother style inspired by the movies of Nancy Meyers, TikTok has become a source of endless interior inspiration, whether you’re decorating your room or planning your dream home.

The latest homeware essential that’s found favour on the social media platform, though, is practical, affordable and seriously versatile, which will almost certainly be music to the ears of the average space-deprived renter.

The product in question is Ikea’s Råskog trolley, a simple but game-changing design that combines a minimalist Scandi aesthetic with clever, user-friendly design.