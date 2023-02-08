This handy Ikea trolley is the storage solution that’s perfect for small spaces
- Katie Rosseinsky
If you need to store your books or beauty products but don’t have enough space for traditional shelves, Ikea’s Råskog trolley is your next must-buy.
From nostalgia-drenched 00s homewares to cosy cottagecore and the coastal grandmother style inspired by the movies of Nancy Meyers, TikTok has become a source of endless interior inspiration, whether you’re decorating your room or planning your dream home.
The latest homeware essential that’s found favour on the social media platform, though, is practical, affordable and seriously versatile, which will almost certainly be music to the ears of the average space-deprived renter.
The product in question is Ikea’s Råskog trolley, a simple but game-changing design that combines a minimalist Scandi aesthetic with clever, user-friendly design.
The tiered trolley, which is currently available to buy in black, dark grey, white or a rather retro sunny yellow hue, is priced at £45 and made up of three shelves on a wheeled frame. The middle shelf is adjustable, so you can move it up or down depending on the size of the bits and pieces you’re storing.
Head over to TikTok, where #Raskog currently has around 419,500 views, and you’ll get an idea of just how adaptable this clever storage solution is. Need to gather together all your pens and paperwork when you’re working from home? The Råskog has got you covered. Want to put all your pampering bits and pieces in the bathroom but in an aesthetically pleasing way? Try the Råskog. Perhaps you’re lacking in conventional storage and need somewhere to put all your bedding and towels? You get the picture.
Thanks to its relatively small size (the dimensions are 35 x 45 x 78cm, in case you’re wondering), it’s great for making use of those awkwardly shaped spaces that just aren’t big enough for a set of shelves. And if it’s too big? Take a look at its more diminutive sibling, the Råshult (with dimensions of 28 x 38 x 65cm).
The Råskog has proved particularly popular over on BookTok, aka the corner of TikTok dedicated to all things literary, where it’s become the most in-demand way to store your TBR (that’s ‘to be read’) stack. The fact that you can just wheel it over to the side of your bed if you’re struggling to decide which book to start next certainly appeals to our lazier side, too.
Of course, the Råskog isn’t your only wheely storage option. If you fancy shaking up your living space, here are some of our favourite mini-trolleys…
Råskog trolley
The original Råskog trolley is available in a few neutral shades too, but we’ve got a soft spot for this sunny yellow option.
Ikea Råshult trolley
Think of the Råshult as the Råskog’s sweet younger sibling.
Dunelm three-tier metal storage trolley
The cool blue shade of this Dunelm option makes it a great choice for kitchen or bathroom storage.
The Range three-tier trolley
We’ll never stop nursing a soft spot for millennial pink (sorry, not sorry).
Lemroe three-tier storage trolley
This Amazon alternative has a metal frame and plastic shelves.
