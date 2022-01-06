Ikea has launched a new collection of sustainable vases (and you’re going to want them all)
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Swedish brand has renewed its partnership with British designer Ilse Crawford to create a collection of timeless vases.
One of my goals for 2022 is to shop more mindfully and to purchase from brands that have the same thing in mind – and Ikea’s latest collection is embracing just that.
The Swedish brand has renewed its partnership with British designer Ilse Crawford to create a stunning and sustainable collection of vases.
Konstfull is inspired by nature and the collection features four distinctive mouth-blown glass vases in a range of shapes, sizes, colours and textures.
Made from recovered glass, these eye-catching, sustainable vases will add impact to your space – with or without fresh blooms.
“We look at sustainability not only as better materials and processes but also as longevity – making beautiful things of good quality that people want to keep,” says Crawford.
The vases were created with Crawford’s ethos in mind – to make small, everyday items feel special. The collaboration has the ambition to enable people to personalise their homes by adding those little touches that are classic yet fun – all while being affordable for the many.
“All our projects are centred around the belief that it’s the final layer added to a home that makes a place feel special: a simple vase that helps present flowers in an attractive way; candle holders beautiful enough to keep; tactile plant pots that will hopefully become the new essential,” says Crawford.
“When we design for the home, we focus on giving extra care and attention to our everyday activities, no matter how small. We obsess over materiality and tactility, to create things so appealing you wouldn’t want to throw them away.”
Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at Ikea UK and Ireland says: “Ilse Crawford’s latest collection arrives at the perfect time for those looking to add fresh, decorative touches around the home as we enter a new year.
“The pieces in the Konstfull collection not only make a statement but are also made from recovered glass, resulting in us consuming less raw materials and lowering our environmental impact.
“What sets these vases apart is their tactile, organic feel – they vary in terms of surface quality and texture. Some are smooth and clear, others are matte, opaque or frosted, while others have air bubbles caught beneath the glass. These stunning and distinctive design features mean the complete family really standouts when paired together or individually – with the varying colours and textures adding depth to your home.”
To see the new collection, visit Ikea’s website.
Images: Ikea