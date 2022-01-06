“We look at sustainability not only as better materials and processes but also as longevity – making beautiful things of good quality that people want to keep,” says Crawford.

The vases were created with Crawford’s ethos in mind – to make small, everyday items feel special. The collaboration has the ambition to enable people to personalise their homes by adding those little touches that are classic yet fun – all while being affordable for the many.

“All our projects are centred around the belief that it’s the final layer added to a home that makes a place feel special: a simple vase that helps present flowers in an attractive way; candle holders beautiful enough to keep; tactile plant pots that will hopefully become the new essential,” says Crawford.

“When we design for the home, we focus on giving extra care and attention to our everyday activities, no matter how small. We obsess over materiality and tactility, to create things so appealing you wouldn’t want to throw them away.”