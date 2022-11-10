Ikea has become a staple in most of our homes over the years. From furniture to soft furnishings, faux plants to glassware, the Swedish retailer has become a go-to for stylish pieces that can elevate your space no matter your interior style. And now, shoppers can get their hands on some vintage pieces from Ikea, courtesy of London-based Ikea archive platform Billy For Sale (named after the retailer’s iconic Billy bookcase).

After selling archive Ikea furniture online, Billy For Sale will open its first brick-and-mortar store, called Casa Billy, at Clerkenwell’s Dinner Party Gallery from 12 to 13 November.

Ikea Kämpe shelving unit, 1997

Ikea Anima chair, 1991

Ikea Munken chair, 1970

The platform is set to sell over 100 Ikea pieces from the Swedish company’s archives ranging from furniture to home accessories, including the 1973 ‘Tajt’ denim easy chair by Gillis Lundgren, the 1991 ‘Anima’ steel and leather dining chairs, designed by Törd Bjorklund and more. Smaller accessories will also be on sale, including vases and tableware, with prices starting at £15.

And if purchasing vintage Ikea isn’t enough, an installation showcasing more than 100 designs from Ikea’s archive will also take place, along with a photographic exhibition by Dexter Lander.

Ikea Tajt denim chair, 1973

Ikea Reträtt armchair, 1984

Ikea Parlör, 2003

Billy For Sale launched in November 2020 by artist Harry Stayt, who began collecting vintage Ikea furniture five years ago. The platform aims to preserve Ikea’s boldest designs over the past five decades, with a focus on postmodern designs from the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Casa Billy pop-up will take place at the Dinner Party Gallery, 70 Clerkenwell Rd, London, EC1M 5QA from Saturday 12 November to 13 November, from 12-6pm.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy