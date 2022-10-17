Ikea: STRÅLA LED wreath

Ikea’s Christmas collection is officially here – and it’s sure to get you in the festive mood

The collection features a range of ornaments, tableware, baking essentials and more inspired by traditional Nordic textures and colours.

It might only be October, but Christmas spirit is officially in the air – and in stores.

One brand getting into the festive mood right now is Ikea, which has launched its Vinterfint collection featuring everything you’ll need to transform your home into a merry paradise at an affordable price.

“Looking for decorative inspiration for the festive season? Ikea’s Vinterfint collection has everything you need to transform your home into a magical haven,” the Swedish retailer says. “From baubles to doormats, this collection offers a wide range of affordable and joyful decorations that are sure to add a touch of seasonal sparkle to your home.”

The collection is inspired by classic Nordic colours and traditional folklore and includes a vast variety of festive ornaments, tableware and baking essentials in red, green and white along with Nordic-inspired patterns.

Ikea: VINTERFINT Pastry cutter
Ikea floral pattern mug
Ikea: VINTERFINT Tea towel
The Vinterfint range also includes decor in rustic textures, warm metals and plenty of beautiful evergreen foliage to bring the greenery into your home, along with plenty of holiday lighting options, including decorative LED lamps and lampshades, that instantly brighten winter days and evenings.

Ikea: STRÅLA LED lighting chain with 40 lights
Ikea: STRÅLA Lamp shade
Ikea’s Vinterfint collection is now available to shop in-store and online now.

Images: Ikea

