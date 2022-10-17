It might only be October, but Christmas spirit is officially in the air – and in stores.

One brand getting into the festive mood right now is Ikea, which has launched its Vinterfint collection featuring everything you’ll need to transform your home into a merry paradise at an affordable price.

“Looking for decorative inspiration for the festive season? Ikea’s Vinterfint collection has everything you need to transform your home into a magical haven,” the Swedish retailer says. “From baubles to doormats, this collection offers a wide range of affordable and joyful decorations that are sure to add a touch of seasonal sparkle to your home.”