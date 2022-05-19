New York is a source of inspiration to us all.

From the architecture to the music, the city and its effortlessly cool interiors are what we have our eye on right now.

There’s nothing quite like the industrial-inspired warehouses that can be found everywhere from Soho to Dumbo, with decor that epitomises a level of coolness that we can only aspire to.

From chic industrial lamps to minimalist stone kitchenware, these are the homeware pieces we’re loving right now that are inspired by the Big Apple and its fabulous downtown decor.