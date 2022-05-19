All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These industrial-inspired homeware buys will give your home a chic city feel.
New York is a source of inspiration to us all.
From the architecture to the music, the city and its effortlessly cool interiors are what we have our eye on right now.
There’s nothing quite like the industrial-inspired warehouses that can be found everywhere from Soho to Dumbo, with decor that epitomises a level of coolness that we can only aspire to.
From chic industrial lamps to minimalist stone kitchenware, these are the homeware pieces we’re loving right now that are inspired by the Big Apple and its fabulous downtown decor.
Dunelm Milas pipe black industrial table lamp
Add an industrial-inspired feel to your space with this pipe design table lamp, featuring a dark brown, wooden plinth base and an antique brass case to protect the bulb.
Nkuku Fia bench
Enjoy your morning coffee or brunch from this chic bench. The design features a striking angular leg that sits stylishly beneath a tactile, mango wood bench seat.
Perch & Parrow Gus button-tufted ottoman
This upholstered ottoman will be a perfect addition to your space, thanks to its eye-catching, tactile cover in ink blue velvet with button-tufted details.
Zipcode Design Brixton geometric bookcase
Your books, ornaments and vases will sit beautifully on this minimalist bookshelf.
Selene bar cart
Impress your guests with this Selene bar cart, which is made from tubular metal construction, with cut-out round panels to the sides and two glass shelves.
Eleganc Decor industrial home art
Add a cool finish to your mantel or table with this industrial style ornament that’s sure to attract everyone’s attention with its unique and elegant design.
Rockett St George industrial-style battery powered tripod floor lamp
Elevate your space with this striking lamp, which won’t fail to become the ultimate statement piece in any room of your home.
Shop Rockett St George industrial-style battery powered tripod floor lamp, £95
Monoware everyday mug
Sip your coffee or tea from this simple matte glazed stoneware mug.
Soho Home Hillcrest candleholders, set of two
Handcrafted in Italy, the Hillcrest candleholders are formed into an organic silhouette and are finished with a decorative dot motif and a hand-applied glaze that makes each piece unique.
Images: courtesy of brands