When it comes to interior design, we think the final touches are what can make a room really sing.

Whether it be an expertly placed coffee table book, the perfect candle stick positioned on a shelf or a pretty trinket dish adorning the top of a dresser, little details bring an interior design concept together.

This rule applies to your sofa, too. You can invest in the most beautiful emerald green velvet sofa in the world, but it still needs the right accessories. Which means picking the perfect throw to snuggle up with while you’re watching Netflix, and artfully arrange on its arm when you’re not.