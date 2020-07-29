9 gorgeous throws and blankets for your sofa, from brands big and small.
When it comes to interior design, we think the final touches are what can make a room really sing.
Whether it be an expertly placed coffee table book, the perfect candle stick positioned on a shelf or a pretty trinket dish adorning the top of a dresser, little details bring an interior design concept together.
This rule applies to your sofa, too. You can invest in the most beautiful emerald green velvet sofa in the world, but it still needs the right accessories. Which means picking the perfect throw to snuggle up with while you’re watching Netflix, and artfully arrange on its arm when you’re not.
Below you’ll find our edit of the most gorgeous blankets and throws for your sofa from brands big and small, many of whom work with artisans from all over the world. We’ve opted for a mix of styles and colours, so there’s something to suit every living room.
African print throw
Bespoke Binny is a British based business founded by Natalie Manima, which hand makes homeware and gifts from West African cloth.
This colourful throw is backed with a soft, cuddly fleece, which means it’s perfect for snuggling on the sofa.
Vintage Kantha throw
This exquisite throw is crafted from vintage saris which have been sewn together using traditional kantha stitching.
Each one is completely unique, some have a fringed edge while others are made from several sections of fabric.
Abigail throw
Woven Rosa works alongside skilled artisans from around the globe, brimming with stories from the places they’ve been.
The Abigail throw originated in the highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and has been woven over a number of weeks to create a one-of-a-kind piece. It has been priced to reflect the work that has gone into creating the piece, to ensure that the artisans are paid fairly.
Cloud grey pom-pom blanket
This soft grey throw was sourced and brought to you all the way from Marrakesh, Morocco, where We Are Nomads work with artisans to find the most beautiful homeware goodies.
We love the textured feel and cute little pom poms which decorate each end.
Green tortoise woven throw
This versatile throw can be used as a bedspread, on the arm of a sofa, as a picnic blanket or even at the beach.
It’s annotated with illustrations of flora, fauna and tortoises, a pattern which is inspired by the île aux Aigrettes nature reserve in Mauritius.
Shop green tortoise woven throw by SAFOMASI at Omi Na Na, £130
Chiara cotton throw
This rainbow-hued blanket is like pure happiness.
Thanks to its plethora of colours it could work as a bright flourish in almost any decor set-up.
Elouise throw
This throw is super soft, so it’s the perfect tactile companion on cooler evenings.
We particularly like the long tassels which finish the ombre pattern.
All Roads Yucca throw blanket
This throw is created by All Roads Design in collaboration with Anthropologie, featuring a mix of textiles and colours that would look gorgeous with a velvet sofa.
Chenille blanket
Layering throws is a great idea if you want a more interesting, multi-tonal look in your living room.
This pale blue blanket is just the ticket. Mix it with another throw with more detail and a wider range of colours that complement each other.
