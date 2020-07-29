Throws, blankets and soft furnishings to accessorise your sofa

9 gorgeous throws and blankets for your sofa, from brands big and small.

When it comes to interior design, we think the final touches are what can make a room really sing. 

Whether it be an expertly placed coffee table book, the perfect candle stick positioned on a shelf or a pretty trinket dish adorning the top of a dresser, little details bring an interior design concept together. 

This rule applies to your sofa, too. You can invest in the most beautiful emerald green velvet sofa in the world, but it still needs the right accessories. Which means picking the perfect throw to snuggle up with while you’re watching Netflix, and artfully arrange on its arm when you’re not. 

Below you’ll find our edit of the most gorgeous blankets and throws for your sofa from brands big and small, many of whom work with artisans from all over the world. We’ve opted for a mix of styles and colours, so there’s something to suit every living room.

  • African print throw

    Bespoke Binny is a British based business founded by Natalie Manima, which hand makes homeware and gifts from West African cloth.

    This colourful throw is backed with a soft, cuddly fleece, which means it’s perfect for snuggling on the sofa. 

    Shop African print throw at Bespoke Binny, £42.99

  • Vintage Kantha throw

    This exquisite throw is crafted from vintage saris which have been sewn together using traditional kantha stitching.

    Each one is completely unique, some have a fringed edge while others are made from several sections of fabric.

    Shop vintage Kantha throw at Birdie Fortescue, £93.50

  • Abigail throw

    Woven Rosa works alongside skilled artisans from around the globe, brimming with stories from the places they’ve been.

    The Abigail throw originated in the highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and has been woven over a number of weeks to create a one-of-a-kind piece. It has been priced to reflect the work that has gone into creating the piece, to ensure that the artisans are paid fairly.

    Shop Abigail throw at Woven Rosa, £300

  • Cloud grey pom-pom blanket

    This soft grey throw was sourced and brought to you all the way from Marrakesh, Morocco, where We Are Nomads work with artisans to find the most beautiful homeware goodies.

    We love the textured feel and cute little pom poms which decorate each end. 

    Shop cloud grey pom-pom blanket at We Are Nomads, £95

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

