Ditch real blooms in favour of these flowers carefully sculpted from paper.
Flowers have long been an interiors-must; even more so over the last few years when Covid forced us indoors and contact with nature felt all the more important. And as we continue to navigate hybrid working and investing more in our homes, why would you not want colourful blooms to brighten up the place?
Even better, what about an everlasting bunch that never withers? Dried flowers, like bunny tails and pampas grass, were the big ‘everlasting’ trend of last year but they’re now being overtaken by a new bloom on the block.
Imbued with creativity and skill, this floral trend is one you’re going to want in on – and we’ve found the best brands to get your paper flower fix.
Crafty Whim
Crafty Whim is a US-based seller, who specialises in paper flowers from chrysanthemums bouquets to paper sunflower wall art.
Pom Pom Factory
Pom Pom Factory is an east-London-based brand, launched by Karen Hsu in 2010. Hsu is known for creating flower installations and products using 100% bio-degradable and recycled tissue paper, with each creation handmade by Karen and her Pom Pom team in the UK.
Leo Flowers
Leo Flowers, founded by Jessie Beaumont, began life in early 2021 and is already the go-to place for interiors enthusiasts to get their flower fix.
Leo Flowers specialises in pastel colours with a colour palette that spans peaches, pinks, pale lilacs and sunshine yellows. Jessie is a fan of creating poppies, so you’ll find both Icelandic and Himalayan poppies in her designs, as well as a healthy portion of peonies.
Sweet Lilac
If you’re looking for more classic paper flower designs, Sweet Lilac is for you. The brand is based in St Helens, Merseyside and specialises in its own brand of handmade paper products and specifically, mulberry paper flowers.
The flowers are sourced from around the world and the brand offers a selection of beautiful crafting flowers in a variety of colours and styles.
Brazen Botany
Brazen Botany’s founder, Caroline Byrne, describes her designs as ‘statement art houseplants, which totally sums up their multi-disciplinary feel.
Instead of pretty florals, these creations are bold and impactful, featuring bright colours and zigzagging shapes.
We recommend arranging them amongst live houseplants for a layered approach. Except these ones you don’t have to worry about watering!
The Origami Boutique
The Origami Boutique provides a modern take on the traditional art of Origami, bringing paper flowers and decorations for any occasion.
Wild Hive Flowers
Wild Hive Flowers is founded by Bee Watson and based in picturesque Devon. It’s here in her studio that Bee works with high grade crepe paper to make intricate hyper flowers by hand.
While her designs are available for commission, you can also get involved by trying your hand to flower making yourself with her DIY kits.
Paper Tree
This West Sussex-based brand offers a variety of beautiful paper flowers, decorations, gifts and stationery that are perfect for weddings, parties, events and special occasions.
The Paper Tree range is designed by founder, Ann-Marie Edmondson, and offers bespoke products for events, displays and promotions too.
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.