Flowers have long been an interiors-must; even more so over the last few years when Covid forced us indoors and contact with nature felt all the more important. And as we continue to navigate hybrid working and investing more in our homes, why would you not want colourful blooms to brighten up the place?

Even better, what about an everlasting bunch that never withers? Dried flowers, like bunny tails and pampas grass, were the big ‘everlasting’ trend of last year but they’re now being overtaken by a new bloom on the block.