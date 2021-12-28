Integrating user-friendly smart technology into the home is undoubtedly a trend prevalent in both the consumer technology and interior design industries, and is expected to continue dominating in 2022. “Our lives are always blending with new technology, especially in the home - just look at Alexa and Echo,” says Epstein.

“But technology can still be simple, providing huge convenience at home, such as dressing tables with charging ports or mirrors with LED lights. There are so many ways we can upgrade our homes with small touches that don’t break the bank.”

If you’re looking to get your homeware gadgets up to speed, try this Gianna silver Hollywood mirror with wireless charger.