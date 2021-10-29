Coming from the Irish countryside, autumn has always been one of my favourite seasons; I love watching the leaves turn amazing shades of orange and red while the fire is lit each evening. These days, I’m also filled with excitement about what our ufurnish.com consumers are searching for as the season changes and what styles are going to be the next big thing.

Whether your focus is on key autumn/winter pieces that will become longer-term investments or distinctive, shorter-lived trends that will add an interesting element to your home for the season, getting your interiors ready for the colder months can easily be achieved on any budget.