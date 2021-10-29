Interior design trends for autumn/winter 2021: statement vases, warming mustard
The founder of furniture search and discovery engine, ufurnish.com and co-host of The DnA of Home Interiors podcast, Deirdre McGettrick, gives Stylist the inside scoop on which decor trends to fill your home with this autumn and winter.
Coming from the Irish countryside, autumn has always been one of my favourite seasons; I love watching the leaves turn amazing shades of orange and red while the fire is lit each evening. These days, I’m also filled with excitement about what our ufurnish.com consumers are searching for as the season changes and what styles are going to be the next big thing.
Whether your focus is on key autumn/winter pieces that will become longer-term investments or distinctive, shorter-lived trends that will add an interesting element to your home for the season, getting your interiors ready for the colder months can easily be achieved on any budget.
As we leave the summer behind and move into the season of cosy evenings, autumn leaves and Halloween, here are my five key autumn/winter interior trends for 2021.
Warming mustard
One colour will rise above them all this autumn: the must-have shade of mustard. I love this warm and uplifting shade, which reflects the change in autumn leaves. Yellow was a key colour trend at New York Fashion Week, so it’s no surprise the invigorating shade has made its way into home interiors. Go bold with a striking mustard sofa or add subtle pops of mustard accessories.
Herringbone
Herringbone flooring skyrocketed in late 2020 and is still one of the most popular interior trends for this year and beyond. It can suit all budgets, with a huge range of styles available from laminate to luxury vinyl tiles and wood.
Less is more when choosing a rug to match; I suggest opting for a neutral rug that won’t detract from the floor’s unique pattern. Plus, the trend isn’t just confined to flooring. It’s also a growing wall tile trend, so why not add the effect to your kitchen splashback or bathroom walls?
Bring the outdoors in
From plants (both real and faux) to natural materials like rattan, timber and wicker, bringing the outdoors in has numerous benefits including boosting your mood while adding points of interest to your home.
I recommend faux plants, which give the same look and feel as real plants, but with far less maintenance. Plus, using materials synonymous with garden furniture will transport you back to summer.
Statement vases
Inject some warmth
Already hugely popular on the catwalk, it was only a matter of time before warm colours, including shades of rust, charcoal and brown, made it into our homes. These warm colours inject a comforting atmosphere as the temperatures start to drop. I recommend using darker-coloured throws, cushions and rugs that can easily be swapped out for brighter colours as the seasons change.
Keep it cosy
Hygge is a Danish concept that focuses on creating joy and cosiness in everyday places. Although synonymous with the colder months thanks to its cosy nature, Hygge doesn’t have to disappear as the weather warms up. By swapping out heavier throws and cushions for lighter materials and making use of soft lighting, neutral colours and warm woods, Hygge can remain in your home long after winter has gone.
Escape to the countryside
The country interior style is synonymous with Cottagecore, the trending aesthetic that romanticises rural life and makes use of traditional-style fabrics, florals and charming pieces of furniture. To add a feeling of idyllic countryside bliss to your home, make use of coloured patterns, floral prints, textures, delicate accessories and warm earthy tones.
Golden gleam
One of the top decorative hits for the coming season? Gold. Elegant and refined, gold nods to the Art Deco style. It gives a reflective surface to bounce light around your home and adds depth and warmth.
Gold in ceiling lights, mirrors, accessories and in larger items of furniture will add a sense of opulence to your home without being overpowering.
Images: ufurnish