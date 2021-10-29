table lamp ufurnish
Interior design trends for autumn/winter 2021: statement vases, warming mustard

The founder of furniture search and discovery engine, ufurnish.com and co-host of The DnA of Home Interiors podcast, Deirdre McGettrick, gives Stylist the inside scoop on which decor trends to fill your home with this autumn and winter.

Coming from the Irish countryside, autumn has always been one of my favourite seasons; I love watching the leaves turn amazing shades of orange and red while the fire is lit each evening. These days, I’m also filled with excitement about what our ufurnish.com consumers are searching for as the season changes and what styles are going to be the next big thing.  

Whether your focus is on key autumn/winter pieces that will become longer-term investments or distinctive, shorter-lived trends that will add an interesting element to your home for the season, getting your interiors ready for the colder months can easily be achieved on any budget.

As we leave the summer behind and move into the season of cosy evenings, autumn leaves and Halloween, here are my five key autumn/winter interior trends for 2021. 

Warming mustard

One colour will rise above them all this autumn: the must-have shade of mustard. I love this warm and uplifting shade, which reflects the change in autumn leaves. Yellow was a key colour trend at New York Fashion Week, so it’s no surprise the invigorating shade has made its way into home interiors. Go bold with a striking mustard sofa or add subtle pops of mustard accessories. 

mustard-sofa-ufurnish

Freddie two seater mustard sofa by Woods Furniture at ufurnish.com, £799.99

table lamp ufurnish

Tall matte black table lamp, mustard shade by Barker and Stonehouse at ufurnish.com, £140.

knitted-throw-ufurnish

Knitted mustard throw by Rockett St George at ufurnish.com, £85.

Herringbone 

Herringbone flooring skyrocketed in late 2020 and is still one of the most popular interior trends for this year and beyond. It can suit all budgets, with a huge range of styles available from laminate to luxury vinyl tiles and wood. 

Less is more when choosing a rug to match; I suggest opting for a neutral rug that won’t detract from the floor’s unique pattern. Plus, the trend isn’t just confined to flooring. It’s also a growing wall tile trend, so why not add the effect to your kitchen splashback or bathroom walls?

cream rug ufurnish

Super soft luxury cream white shaggy rug from Aspen by Kukoon at ufurnish.com, £79.95.

Bring the outdoors in

From plants (both real and faux) to natural materials like rattan, timber and wicker, bringing the outdoors in has numerous benefits including boosting your mood while adding points of interest to your home. 

I recommend faux plants, which give the same look and feel as real plants, but with far less maintenance. Plus, using materials synonymous with garden furniture will transport you back to summer. 

faux tree ufurnish

Faux perilla tree by Perch & Parrow at ufurnish.com, £60.

faux rosemary plant ufurnish

Faux trailing rosemary plant in hanging macramé white pot by Rockett St George at ufurnish.com, £40. 

bamboo lamp ufurnish

Tuvalu small lamp bamboo by GOOD&MOJO and Made in Design at ufurnish.com, £106.40.

wicker chair ufurnish

Edgard hand-woven wicker armchair by Vincent Sheppard Black and Made in Design at ufurnish.com, £416.

Statement vases

Vases are back and they’re bigger and bolder than ever before. Oversized designs are going to dominate interiors this season and we’ve noticed our customers taking a huge interest in round and derriere vases. Add real or faux flowers and you’ll hit two trends in one by bringing the outdoors in too! 

statement vase ufurnish

Jonathan Adler ‘I Kiki’s’ derriere vase by Tobias Oliver at ufurnish.com, £198.

statement vase face ufurnish

Bloomingville glass vase by Article at ufurnish.com, £39.

Inject some warmth

Already hugely popular on the catwalk, it was only a matter of time before warm colours, including shades of rust, charcoal and brown, made it into our homes. These warm colours inject a comforting atmosphere as the temperatures start to drop. I recommend using darker-coloured throws, cushions and rugs that can easily be swapped out for brighter colours as the seasons change.

warm quilter throw ufurnish

Plushious caramel cotton velvet quilted bedspread by The French Bedroom Company at ufurnish.com, £410.

velvet cushion ufurnish

Gallery direct mottled velvet cushion by Olivia’s at ufurnish.com, £38.

black-soft-rug-ufurnish

Modern living room rug by Kukoon at ufurnish.com, £41.95.

Keep it cosy

Hygge is a Danish concept that focuses on creating joy and cosiness in everyday places. Although synonymous with the colder months thanks to its cosy nature, Hygge doesn’t have to disappear as the weather warms up. By swapping out heavier throws and cushions for lighter materials and making use of soft lighting, neutral colours and warm woods, Hygge can remain in your home long after winter has gone. 

grey knit cushion ufurnish

Grey knit cushion by InsideOut Living at ufurnish.com, £38.

floor lamp ufurnish

Rosy angelis floor lamp by Flos White and Made in Design at ufurnish.com, £401.40.

walnut sideboard ufurnish

Menorca walnut sideboard by Perch & Parrow at ufurnish.com, £1,100.

Escape to the countryside

The country interior style is synonymous with Cottagecore, the trending aesthetic that romanticises rural life and makes use of traditional-style fabrics, florals and charming pieces of furniture. To add a feeling of idyllic countryside bliss to your home, make use of coloured patterns, floral prints, textures, delicate accessories and warm earthy tones. 

floral bed linen ufurnish

Clementine pink floral bed linen by The French Bedroom Company at ufurnish.com, £65.

farmhouse dining table ufurnish

Modern farmhouse extending dining table by InsideOut Living at ufurnish.com, £579.

Golden gleam 

One of the top decorative hits for the coming season? Gold. Elegant and refined, gold nods to the Art Deco style. It gives a reflective surface to bounce light around your home and adds depth and warmth. 

Gold in ceiling lights, mirrors, accessories and in larger items of furniture will add a sense of opulence to your home without being overpowering.

pendent light ufurnish

Capilata pendant gold by My Furniture at ufurnish.com, £84.99. 

gold mirror ufurnish

Gallery direct sinatra mirror by Choice Furniture Superstore at ufurnish.com, £160.

gold-table-ufurnish

Gallery direct parma gold coffee table by Olivia’s at ufurnish.com, £538.

With over 100 retailers, find all the furniture and furnishings you need to achieve a trending autumn look for your home at ufurnish.com

