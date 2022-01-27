tufted homeware collage
Home decor: add a cosy, textured feel to your home with these 12 tufted soft furnishings

From cushions to throws, tufted soft furnishings are expected to be huge this year.

The pandemic has meant many of us have taken more time to upgrade the things in our home and even get creative and crafty with the things we include in it.

This has led to a rising interiors movement on TikTok known as #tuftok – a rapidly growing genre as people look to tufting their own textiles.

WGSN has predicted this to be one of the top interior trends for 2022, with mass retailers also introducing the look in cushions and rugs and so much more.

From the bathroom floor to living room armchairs, tufted designs and soft furnishings are predicted to be bigger than ever in 2022 and will certainly warm things up in your home – and we’ve shared a few of our favourite buys to add to your interiors wishlist.

