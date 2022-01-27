Home decor: add a cosy, textured feel to your home with these 12 tufted soft furnishings
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cushions to throws, tufted soft furnishings are expected to be huge this year.
WGSN has predicted this to be one of the top interior trends for 2022, with mass retailers also introducing the look in cushions and rugs and so much more.
From the bathroom floor to living room armchairs, tufted designs and soft furnishings are predicted to be bigger than ever in 2022 and will certainly warm things up in your home – and we’ve shared a few of our favourite buys to add to your interiors wishlist.
Dusk diamond tasselled tufted sofa cushion cover
Add a Scandi feel to your space with this tasselled tufted sofa cushion cover, which features a soft-touch tufted diamond design and is made from a soft 100% cotton with matching neutral tassels in each corner.
Argos Home tufted spot handwoven throw
Up the comfort factor with this chic tufted throw, which will add a bohemian charm to your interiors while snuggling up on the sofa.
Cosy Coco art rug
This modern Berber-style rug will be a fun addition to your space, thanks to the bold, abstract design.
À La rainbow tufted wall decoration
Update your space with this wall decoration from À La. Made from cotton, it features a rainbow design in warm orange tones with tassel detailing.
I Am Fy haze duvet set
This duvet cover set reinvents classic chenille bedding in a simple yet effective way, with a tufted polka dot design that is fresh in summer and cosy in winter.
Floyd Home Boutique beige and blue tufted cotton cushion
The stylish Blair cushion cover adds touches of character to your home, with a unique and eye-catching design.
Shop Floyd Home Boutique beige and blue tufted cotton cushion, £24.99
Pavilion chic Barnaby space dyed throw
This sage green throw is bang on trend and will add a sense of calm to your space as you relax at home.
Sweetpea & Willow Bloomingville abstract throw
Add a graphic, abstract feel to your home with this throw from Sweetpea & Willow, which features a chic and stylish embroidered design in shades of green and orange.
Mayde Avalon towel
This beautiful sea green hue will stand out in any bathroom and is made from 100% cotton and then stonewashed using natural dye.
Oliver Bonas tufted square pouffe
Made by hand from recycled natural materials, this square-shaped pouffe is woven with a detailed tufted design and can be used as a footrest, a place to sit, or as a decorative feature in your room.
Soho Home Rosa linen table runner
This pure woven linen table runner will look great at a dinner party, with its mustard hue and tassel trim at both ends.
Wayfair spickard tufted eyelet curtains
This sleek art deco inspired design features a herringbone pattern and is crafted in sumptuous devoré fabric that will be a stylish addition to your boudoir.
Shop Wayfair spickard tufted eyelet curtains at UFurnish, £55.99
Images: courtesy of brands