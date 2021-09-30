Decor ideas: 7 renter-friendly ways to give your home an autumn refresh
- Lauren Geall
Published
Looking for some quick and easy ways to make your home feel more cosy this autumn? Check out these tips from an interiors expert.
As the weather grows colder and the evenings draw in, chances are you’ll be spending more of your time tucked up at home. So, what better time than to give your interiors a little refresh to mark the arrival of the new season?
While giving your home a complete overhaul every time the weather changes isn’t exactly sustainable, switching out your soft furnishings and playing around with lighting are both easy ways to give your space a cosy and autumnal feel that’s perfect for the colder months ahead (and doesn’t cost you the earth).
Plus, if you’re feeling creative, you could even have a go at flexing your DIY skills by creating or upcycling some decorations or old furniture.
To give you some inspiration to get started, Stylist asked Emmie Brookman, interiors expert and creative director of the interiors brand Silver Mushroom, to share her top tips for giving your home a seasonal refresh. Here’s what she had to say.
Light the way to darker days
“The shorter days are creeping in, so fill your home with candles to light the way,” Brookman recommends.
“Think deliciously rich, scented candles such as cinnamon, mulled wine and nutmeg. These add a cosy atmosphere to any interior that appeals to the senses.”
Add some plush pillows
“Adding a few decorative pillows can give your space a whole new look,” Brookman explains.
“Think rust red, mustard yellow, olive green and mid-browns and camels for your colour scheme. Add in a variety of textures and designs to add layering.”
Layer up on fabrics
“There’s no better feeling than cosying up under a blanket with a hot chocolate in hand at the end of the day,” Brookman says.
“Introduce different materials, patterns and colours that easily lend themselves to autumn to easily update your home and provide you with something that can be used every year.”
Give your front door a new look
“A fresh lick of paint and some new decorations can give the entrance to your home a whole new look without breaking the budget,” Brookman says.
“And if you can’t paint, why not introduce an autumn wreath and a new doormat to welcome guests to your home? It makes a great first impression and is a low-cost way to keep your home updated throughout the seasons.”
Bring in a new rug
“Introducing a new rug can add warmth and definition to any space, particularly if you have hard flooring,” Brookman suggests.
“Fend off icy toes by placing rugs in well-travelled spots, or layer them to create cosiness. This is also an easy way to add colour and texture to your floors.”
Swap out your linens
“Your bed is the centrepiece of your bedroom, and there’s no better way to refresh your bedroom for the seasons than by updating your bedding,” Brookman explains.
“Invest in some luxurious, soft sheets, featuring layers of big comfy blankets, compelling textures and cheerful pops of colour to really add to that autumnal feel in your bedroom.”
Add comfort to chairs
“While wooden chairs and benches may look sleek, they can be quite cold and uninviting – particularly as the weather begins to cool,” Brookman says.
“Why not try accessorizing them with throws and cushions, both to add comfort and textural contrast to your dining space?”
Images: Getty