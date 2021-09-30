As the weather grows colder and the evenings draw in, chances are you’ll be spending more of your time tucked up at home. So, what better time than to give your interiors a little refresh to mark the arrival of the new season?

While giving your home a complete overhaul every time the weather changes isn’t exactly sustainable, switching out your soft furnishings and playing around with lighting are both easy ways to give your space a cosy and autumnal feel that’s perfect for the colder months ahead (and doesn’t cost you the earth).