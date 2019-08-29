Whether you’re actually looking to redecorate your bathroom, or simply want to drool over some aesthetically-pleasing interiors, then Instagram is the place for you.

Instagram is the place for interiors inspiration – it’s easier than ever for people all around the world to share images of their homes and designs. Whether you want inspiration for a specific project you’re working on (book nook, anyone?) or want to take a closer look at a new trend or style, you’ll find it on social media.

Instagram shows there are so many ways to put your own stamp on whatever space you’re working with and create your own personal sanctuary, and that’s true of bathrooms as well. New research by Harvey Water Softeners has revealed the top bathroom interior design trends and features on Instagram (as well as how many likes they get on average), according to analysis of the top 50 posts from across five hashtags.