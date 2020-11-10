Best interior design trends to try in 2021: mermaid tiles, wood panelling and cottagecore
- Megan Murray
How to nail next year’s interior design trends, now.
2020 has been the year of staying in. So, it makes sense that as we enter 2021 we’re more invested in interior design trends than ever. The good news? The decor bar is about to be raised.
From mermaid tiles in the bathroom to copper taps in the kitchen and overall themes like cottagecore reigning supreme, 2021 is going to be very aesthetically pleasing indeed.
The latest research on this has come from Roofing Megastore, who has analysed Google Trends data growing throughout 2020 to predict interior design styles, colours, furniture, home improvements and accessories to reveal which are set to dominate 2021.
Cottagecore came out on top, with a huge 1,075% increase in popularity since the beginning of the year. Adored for its return to simpler, more comforting times and a connection to nature, it’s no surprise the homely style of cottagecore is proving so popular.
Scroll down for some of the best interpretations of the star trends on this list and inspiration for decor looks in 2021.
Although we’ve picked out our favourite trends from those identified by Roofing Megastore, the full list is as follows: cottagecore, dried flowers, antiqued mirrors, roof lanterns, herringbone flooring, dark blue kitchens, roof windows, Japandi, copper taps, dark green walls, Scandi style, mermaid tiles macrame, wall panelling, rustic.
