Interior design

Best interior design trends to try in 2021: mermaid tiles, wood panelling and cottagecore

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

How to nail next year’s interior design trends, now.

2020 has been the year of staying in. So, it makes sense that as we enter 2021 we’re more invested in interior design trends than ever. The good news? The decor bar is about to be raised.

From mermaid tiles in the bathroom to copper taps in the kitchen and overall themes like cottagecore reigning supreme, 2021 is going to be very aesthetically pleasing indeed.

 The latest research on this has come from Roofing Megastore, who has analysed Google Trends data growing throughout 2020 to predict interior design styles, colours, furniture, home improvements and accessories to reveal which are set to dominate 2021.

Cottagecore came out on top, with a huge 1,075% increase in popularity since the beginning of the year. Adored for its return to simpler, more comforting times and a connection to nature, it’s no surprise the homely style of cottagecore is proving so popular. 

Scroll down for some of the best interpretations of the star trends on this list and inspiration for decor looks in 2021.

You may also like

14 dreamy Instagram accounts to follow for home interiors inspiration

  • Cottagecore

    Paula Sutton, the creator of Instagram account Hill House Vintage, is the master of cottagecore. So, when looking for inspiration on this trend, her feed is the first place to head. 

    Cottagecore is all about slowed-down, country-style living. It’s a lifestyle trend which can be applied to everything from the way you holiday (rustic cabin in the middle of nowhere, anyone?) to how you spend your evenings, such as baking wholesome fruit pies or practising cross stitch. 

    When it comes to interior design the cottagecore trend is all about cosy, country classics. We love Sutton’s mix of fabrics and patterns such as gingham alongside florals, cotton next to velvet. While her use of accessories such as a jug vase brimming with colourful blooms is the finishing touch. 

    Like the trend? Get a similar look with tartan squiggle jug at Matilda Goad, £75

    Buy now

  • Dried flowers

    We’ve been in love with dried flowers since last year’s explosion of pastel-hued bunny tails and neon-bright grasses. But, as the trend has developed, a natural aesthetic has taken the fore. 

    For 2021 neutral-toned dried flowers and botanicals will be the way to decorate your home. Think sand-coloured pampas grass in large, sculptural vases, sweet bunny tails in jam jars or bunches of dried lavender hanging upside down on a wall. 

    Like the trend? Get the look with real dried cotton stems at Lavender & Rose, £25

    Buy now

  • Mermaid tiles

    Mermaid tiles are named as such because of their scale-like shape, which when fitted together is reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail.

    After the roaring success of tiles such as Moroccan-style and metro-shaped, it was only a matter of time before our love for tiles grew. 

    This pretty design looks trend-focused in the bathroom, especially in pastel colours like the example above.

    Like the trend? Get a similar look with Ca Pietra gelato cotton candy mosaic tiles at Style Ideas Correct, £7

    Buy now

  • Wood panelling

    Are you finding that, while you never pondered doing more to your walls than a lick of paint in an on-point colour before, you’re now lusting after wall panelling? 

    We’re seeing it everywhere and one example which keeps popping up is The Hoxton’s Southwark-based hotel, in which many of the rooms feature sage green wood panelling.

    Interior stylist Abisola Omole poses in the post above after a recent trip to the hotel, showing off its gorgeous design. 

    Like the trend? Get a similar look with The English Panelling Company, prices start from £16.50 

    Buy now

  • Roof windows

    It’s easy to see why roof windows (also known as skylights) are so popular. After all, what’s not to love about filling your living space with natural light and having an extra option for ventilation, which is especially useful in a kitchen?

    Trying roof windows can be expensive and time-consuming. Plus, they can really only be achieved in a house that is owned instead of rented, so not a trend which is possible for everyone. 

    However, if you are interested in trying roof windows look for your home, you could try and get a similar vibe with an LED light panel which will light up the room in the same kind of way.

    Like the trend? Get a similar look with an LED panel at Lights.co.uk, £93.90 (was £137.90)

    Buy now

  • Copper taps

    Kitchen dreams are made of these. Whether a modern aesthetic is your thing, or you prefer a period look, picking a tap with a copper finish adds a stylish something. 

    This hue looks equally as good on a minimalist tap like the one pictured above or an old-fashioned style. 

    It’s an easy way of making your kitchen look up to date and these taps look fabulous with a farmhouse-style sink if you’re planning on doing a mini-renovation. 

    Like the trend? Get a similar look with ontario modern rose gold dual lever kitchen mixer tap at Victorian Plumbing, £69.95

    Buy now

Although we’ve picked out our favourite trends from those identified by Roofing Megastore, the full list is as follows: cottagecore, dried flowers, antiqued mirrors, roof lanterns, herringbone flooring, dark blue kitchens, roof windows, Japandi, copper taps, dark green walls, Scandi style, mermaid tiles macrame, wall panelling, rustic.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: The Hoxton / courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.