2020 has been the year of staying in. So, it makes sense that as we enter 2021 we’re more invested in interior design trends than ever. The good news? The decor bar is about to be raised.

From mermaid tiles in the bathroom to copper taps in the kitchen and overall themes like cottagecore reigning supreme, 2021 is going to be very aesthetically pleasing indeed.

The latest research on this has come from Roofing Megastore, who has analysed Google Trends data growing throughout 2020 to predict interior design styles, colours, furniture, home improvements and accessories to reveal which are set to dominate 2021.