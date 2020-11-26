“Where did she get that?” is a common phrase we find ourselves muttering when scrolling through our most-loved interior influencers Instagram accounts. Interior design trends right now revolve around bagging something unique, whether that be vintage, handcrafted or from a new brand.

Although stores like Ikea have their place, we’re lusting after home accessories and furniture that no one else has, looking to interior stylists and influencers online to give a heads up on the cult brands to check out.