Best Instagram accounts selling vintage homeware accessories
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
These stylish Instagram accounts are ripe for the picking with the coolest homeware accessories.
As Instagram continues to take off as a shopping platform and lockdown has provided the space and time for many of us to think about what we really want from life and our careers, we’re seeing more and more women starting accounts to share their creative offerings.
It’s been happening gradually with independent ceramicists, artists and illustrators who have been raising their profiles via the platform, and now a new wave of interior design inspiration is flooding in focused on vintage shopping.
These accounts allow users to easily shop beautiful, on-trend homeware accessories by simply scrolling through a feed and dropping a direct message in the inbox of the profile with a reference to their chosen purchase. It couldn’t be simpler for both the seller and the buyer.
With a huge trend for resin accessories, candy-hued candle holders and Murano glass ornaments (have you seen the adorable, tiny mushrooms?), vintage homeware is ruling the roost of what’s in right now.
The accounts below have all been started recently by women in the UK and are brimming with stylish decor pieces to snap up for your home. Happy shopping.
Scene By Chloe
In Reverie Vintage
Tama Tama Store
Lucky Girl Vintage
Ratty Saint James
Celia
Images: Scene By Chloe / Instagram