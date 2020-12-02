Interior design

Best Instagram accounts selling vintage homeware accessories

Megan Murray
These stylish Instagram accounts are ripe for the picking with the coolest homeware accessories.

As Instagram continues to take off as a shopping platform and lockdown has provided the space and time for many of us to think about what we really want from life and our careers, we’re seeing more and more women starting accounts to share their creative offerings.

It’s been happening gradually with independent ceramicists, artists and illustrators who have been raising their profiles via the platform, and now a new wave of interior design inspiration is flooding in focused on vintage shopping. 

These accounts allow users to easily shop beautiful, on-trend homeware accessories by simply scrolling through a feed and dropping a direct message in the inbox of the profile with a reference to their chosen purchase. It couldn’t be simpler for both the seller and the buyer. 

With a huge trend for resin accessories, candy-hued candle holders and Murano glass ornaments (have you seen the adorable, tiny mushrooms?), vintage homeware is ruling the roost of what’s in right now. 

The accounts below have all been started recently by women in the UK and are brimming with stylish decor pieces to snap up for your home. Happy shopping.

  • Scene By Chloe

    Chloe Mcdonald is the brains behind new Instagram account Scene By Chloe, which is a curated edit of vintage homeware accessories and upcycled furniture, selected by Chloe herself. 

    Having an eye for the most in vogue items is what Chloe has built her career on after spending five years in the womenswear fashion buying team at Harrods, with experience at Matches Fashion and Dover Street Market before that.

    Expect a colourful, eclectic mix of tableware, glassware, ornaments, lighting and occasionally some bigger pieces, too. Particular attention is paid to items with a humourous novelty (such as a pair of ceramic piglet bookends, for example) and most pieces have a twee, kitschy feel. 

    Plus, Chloe’s on-trend styling provides great inspiration for your own home.

  • In Reverie Vintage

    Hannah Louise F has been blogging since 2015 and with a following of over 50k on her personal Instagram account, it’s clear that she has an innate sense of style. 

    Now she has applied this talent to the world of homeware, creating her own Instagram shop In Reverie Vintage, which sells decor accessories and trinkets.

    The aesthetic is far-reaching with nods to the 70s and 80s, alongside antique phones, resin bowls and glass vases. Hannah is particularly gifted at sourcing sets of candlesticks, vases and pastel lamp bases – so keep an eye out for those.

  • Tama Tama Store

    If you love the look of 19th-century Portuguese pottery and have a penchant for those cabbage-themed tableware pieces that are having a resurgence right now, then you’ll get on just fine with Tama Tama Store.

    There’s also a brilliant selection of small, decorative plates which would look great mounted on a wall for a vintage-chic vibe.

  • Lucky Girl Vintage

    Lucky Girl Vintage is a vintage homeware account with a tongue-in-cheek edge. As the name and branding suggests, founder Amina is a fan of the pin-up girl style of the 50s and alongside a range of accessories, selects some risqué pieces to reflect that. 

    Amina has developed her passion for vintage homeware over her lifetime after learning from her grandmother, who would collect pieces from all over the world and regale her with their stories when she was small.

  • Ratty Saint James

    While a kitsch vintage look is very much ‘in’ at the moment, Ratty Saint James’ edit airs more on the antique side.

    You won’t find many peach-hued glass candlesticks here, but you will see unique, ornate, truly ancient looking homeware that may have something a little different about them.

    We particularly like pieces like these plates pictured above that look like they’ve come straight from our nan’s house.

  • Celia

    It takes a special skill to pick a piece of vintage homeware out from a crowd and instinctively know that it will work in a modern setting, but founder of Celia, Julia Anduiza, has just that. 

    Her pieces are often decorative and perfect for elevating a scene in your home which is missing pizazz. 

    There’s a lot of colour and materials to choose from with bubblegum pink glassware to ceramic Christmas baubles from the 80s. Our advice is to take a chance on something you love, even if it feels a bit quirky for your home as it could be just what you’ve been looking for.

Images: Scene By Chloe / Instagram

