As Instagram continues to take off as a shopping platform and lockdown has provided the space and time for many of us to think about what we really want from life and our careers, we’re seeing more and more women starting accounts to share their creative offerings.

It’s been happening gradually with independent ceramicists, artists and illustrators who have been raising their profiles via the platform, and now a new wave of interior design inspiration is flooding in focused on vintage shopping.

These accounts allow users to easily shop beautiful, on-trend homeware accessories by simply scrolling through a feed and dropping a direct message in the inbox of the profile with a reference to their chosen purchase. It couldn’t be simpler for both the seller and the buyer.