We’re obsessed with interiors influencers like House Homo’s Richard O’Gorman and Home With Sisi who specialise in creative wall paint ideas, dousing their homes with colour clashes and inventive combinations.

But when it comes to your own space it can be daunting to know where to start if you want to try an experimental look that isn’t simply one colour, ceiling to skirting board.

Luckily for us, Rachael Green co-founder of indie (and very cool) paint brand Pickleson Paint is on hand to explain which wall paint colour combinations are going to be big news this year and next, plus, they’re easy to make look great no matter the space.