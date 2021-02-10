Best small homeware brands: Laura Jackson on her favourite interior independents
Want to be in the know about the coolest independent homeware brands? Laura Jackson is at your service.
Need we even explain why we were so ecstatic when given the chance to ask the Instagram goddess of homeware, Laura Jackson, about her favoured places to buy all of the trinkets we see scattered around her home on social media?
If you follow her, then probably not. But, because we’ll use any excuse to pour over her images once more, we’ll tell you.
Jackson wasn’t originally famed for her interior design prowess. As a TV presenter, she started her career on T4’s Freshly Squeezed before appearing on the likes of This Morning and Big Brother’s Little Brother.
These days, though, she’s become increasingly known for her love of food, cooking, tablescaping and renovating her gorgeous home.
As well as launching dinner club, newsletter and podcast Hoste and a campaign to encourage budding tablescapers to #makeamealofit, she also writes columns on interior design and appeases her hundreds of thousands of followers with pictures of her home.
Jackson’s interior style fuses a light, airy Mediterranean feel with classic English countryside floral patterns and upholstery. She’s particularly talented at giving each room its own identity while maintaining a united stylishness across the house as a whole.
While Jackson often attributes her furniture and accessories to one-off Ebay finds, there are some brilliant, go-to homeware brands she (and soon you) holds close. Speaking to Stylist.co.uk about her love of homeware she explains: “I love searching online for independent and local artisans for something a little different. I love Instagram for finding new makers, too, and often look for local crafts markets,”
“My three favourites right now are; Sarah Espeute who makes hand-embroidered tablecloths, Kiosk48th for amazing homeware, and Astrid Wilson for great prints for the wall.”
Here, we explore three of Jackson’s favourite small homeware brands at the moment, from the perfect place to get colourful art prints to the Danish tableware of your dreams, and pick out our favourite products from each one.
Kiosk48th
Imagine a place where the best of Danish design comes together and is laid out before you in one long must-buy list. Kiosk48th is that place. The website acts as a curated selection of brilliant Scandinavian homeware including colourful glasses, stylish cone lamps, twisted candles and much more.
Expect sleek silhouettes paired with fun colourways and, typical of Scandinavian design, the perfect combination of practicality and nods to 2021’s biggest trends.
We’re in love with Kiosk48th’s collection of Murano glass tumblers, which come in a rainbow of colours (pictured above).
Astrid Wilson
Astrid Wilson is a firm favourite among influencers for her bright, bold art prints depicting floral scenes inspired by the most iconic cities across the world.
Her flower market series spans Barcelona, Copenhagen, Tokyo and many more, each place given a different aesthetic and interpretation of what a flower market would look like their.
These prints look brilliant poster size and leant atop of a dresser, as part of a gallery wall or hung as a set.
Wilson’s orange-hued Tunis print was one of the first to go big, making it an iconic piece to hang on your wall.
Sarah Espeute