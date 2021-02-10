Need we even explain why we were so ecstatic when given the chance to ask the Instagram goddess of homeware, Laura Jackson, about her favoured places to buy all of the trinkets we see scattered around her home on social media?

If you follow her, then probably not. But, because we’ll use any excuse to pour over her images once more, we’ll tell you.

Jackson wasn’t originally famed for her interior design prowess. As a TV presenter, she started her career on T4’s Freshly Squeezed before appearing on the likes of This Morning and Big Brother’s Little Brother.