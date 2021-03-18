I used to think that doing your coffee table proud meant buying a fancy photography book, laying it next to a coaster and maybe lighting a scented candle.

But since the obsession with homeware has skyrocketed in lockdown and I’ve immersed myself in the ever-increasing examples of beautifully styled homes on Instagram, I’ve noticed that when it comes to an aesthetically pleasing coffee tablescape, layering is key.

Some of my favourite inspiration sources are the accounts of people like Michelle Driscoll, who uses pale colours and glossy objects to create a put-together, sleek and yet characterful look.