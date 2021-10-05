The art world has notoriously been centred around the white, rich and privileged. But things are changing. Challenging all the assumptions of the high-brow art market, Ruby Holland founded Area Noir to provide a space where people could immerse themselves in Black art, culture and voices.

The London-based online independent gallery is a place in the luxury art industry where people can buy and discover art by exciting new emerging Black and brown artists from around the world. It displays work from 20 artists, each hand-selected by Holland, who explore feelings of identity, Afrocentrism, belonging and surrealism.