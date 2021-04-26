From experimental paint trends like scallop borders and accent corners, to unlikely colour combinations, as recommended by indie paint brand Pickleson Paint, the world of interiors is being overtaken with colour right now.

And there’s a reason that these colourful, creative and joy-giving trends are reaching fever pitch – it’s all thanks to interiors infleuncers like Home With Sisi, who aren’t afraid to push the boundaries of design and show the rest of us how it’s done.

So, meet the woman behind the account: Sisi Alfred, the 26-year-old freelance stylist and linguist who is proves that renting doesn’t have to mean white walls.