It was June 2019 when Michaela Shoebridge, 35, and her partner signed the deeds to their dream home in Kingston Upon Hull. The property in question is a modern, spacious bungalow built in the 80s, situated in a private cul-de-sac in a picturesque village.

The couple had a lot to work with. Although on one level, the bungalow has four bedrooms one of which has an en-suite, a living room, kitchen and utility room, a bathroom and a large conservatory which opens up onto the back lawn.

The couple immediately fell in love with the idyllic location and privacy, but what they didn’t bank on was the ceiling collapsing in both the hallway and bedroom just as they were about to exchange. “We always knew that this property would need a lot of TLC but as we love a challenge we didn’t see it as a problem,” Shoebridge says.