Shop our pick of the best neon signs for a quirky alternative to another gallery wall.
Neon lights shouldn’t be restricted to cocktail bars, they can look amazing in your home, too.
A well-placed neon sign literally lights up a room, injecting it with personality and fun. They look great anywhere, from kitchens to hallways. We particularly like the idea of creating our very own minibar with a drinks trolley and ‘cocktails’ sign or even jazzing up a home office with a motivational phrase.
Although big pieces of kit can be expensive the neon signs in our edit are bold and brilliant, while all coming in at under £100, so that they’re accessible, too.
You may also like
Autumnal dried flower wreaths to give your home a seasonal update
Mini bolts
Bring your interior to life with these electrifying mini bolts.
They’ll wow guests and come in a range of colours including blue, yellow and pink.
Cocktails neon sign
Since lockdown, we’ve become more au fait with shaking up delicious cocktails ourselves at home (which is especially easy with a pre-made cocktail subscription).
If you’ve been working on your home bar, this fun ‘cocktails’ sign is the final finesse.
Rainbow led neon light
Need a little pick-me-up? Well, how sweet is this light up rainbow?
For those with pastel bedrooms, this little guy would look adorable popped on a bedside table.
Pinky promise sign
Got a best friend that you’ve been sharing pink promises with for years? This could be the perfect gift.
The neon design has been mounted onto a black wooden box which can be propped against anything, sat on top of a desk or mounted on the wall.
Dream Big neon sign
If you’re struggling to keep hold of your dreams (especially at a time like this), then this sign might be the encouragement that you need.
We like that it’s written in a retro typeface and that the light colour is a dreamy pastel blue.
Hustle orange neon sign
If there was ever a sign to keep in your home office, this is it.
Hustle your days away with this beauty hanging up in front of you.
Sleepy eyes neon sign
This set of sweet, fluttery lashes comes in soft pink, cool white, warm white or blue.
They come with a touch-controlled dimmer that allows you to easily turn the intensity of the light up or down as you please.
Neon Hello light
Welcome guests with a big ‘hello!’ and position this cheerful light in your hallway.
Designed to be wall-mounted, this neon sign comes ready on thick clear plastic with handy holes for hanging.
Like neon sign
This is the perfect gift for a friend who fancies themselves as a bit of an influencer.
Mimicking the Instagram ‘like’ button, this is just the thing for social media enthusiasts.
Cocktails neon sign
Oliver Bonas is one of our go-to stores for home accessories, and it doesn’t disappoint on the neon front.
The candy pink colour of this sign is unapologetically girlie and we’re here for it.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.