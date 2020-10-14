Light-up neon signs under £100 for a fun interior design statement

Shop our pick of the best neon signs for a quirky alternative to another gallery wall.

Neon lights shouldn’t be restricted to cocktail bars, they can look amazing in your home, too. 

A well-placed neon sign literally lights up a room, injecting it with personality and fun. They look great anywhere, from kitchens to hallways. We particularly like the idea of creating our very own minibar with a drinks trolley and ‘cocktails’ sign or even jazzing up a home office with a motivational phrase.

Although big pieces of kit can be expensive the neon signs in our edit are bold and brilliant, while all coming in at under £100, so that they’re accessible, too. 

  • Dream Big neon sign

    If you’re struggling to keep hold of your dreams (especially at a time like this), then this sign might be the encouragement that you need.  

    We like that it’s written in a retro typeface and that the light colour is a dreamy pastel blue.

    Dream Big neon sign at Not on the Highstreet, £92

  • Hustle orange neon sign

    If there was ever a sign to keep in your home office, this is it.

    Hustle your days away with this beauty hanging up in front of you.

    hustle orange neon sign at Oliver Bonas, £95

  • Sleepy eyes neon sign

    This set of sweet, fluttery lashes comes in soft pink, cool white, warm white or blue.

    They come with a touch-controlled dimmer that allows you to easily turn the intensity of the light up or down as you please.

    sleepy eyes neon sign at Neon Poodle, £76

  • Neon Hello light

    Welcome guests with a big ‘hello!’ and position this cheerful light in your hallway.

    Designed to be wall-mounted, this neon sign comes ready on thick clear plastic with handy holes for hanging.

    Neon Hello light at Argos, £25

  • Like neon sign

    This is the perfect gift for a friend who fancies themselves as a bit of an influencer.

    Mimicking the Instagram ‘like’ button, this is just the thing for social media enthusiasts.

    Like neon sign at Oliver Bonas, £95

  • Cocktails neon sign

    Oliver Bonas is one of our go-to stores for home accessories, and it doesn’t disappoint on the neon front.

    The candy pink colour of this sign is unapologetically girlie and we’re here for it.

    cocktails neon sign at Oliver Bonas, £95

Images: courtesy of brands

