Highly sensitive? Here’s how to transform your bedroom into a calming retreat

Having a space to escape from the chaos of the outside world is especially important for highly sensitive people (HSPs). Here’s how to transform your bedroom into the calming environment you deserve.
One of the most common traits shared by highly sensitive people (HSPs) is a need for regular downtime.
Whether you struggle with bright colours, loud noises and strange textures, or tend to be affected by other people’s emotions, having a relaxing space to retreat to is a must when the world feels overwhelming.
This doesn’t just apply to HSPs, of course – at the end of the day, we all need a relaxing space to unwind in at the end of a long day. After all, there was a reason why so many people invested in their homes during the pandemic: when the world feels uncertain, having somewhere to relax and recharge is even more important than usual.
While you can create a calming atmosphere in any area of your home, the bedroom – which tends to be the most relaxing space in the home – is one of the best places to start. So, what’s the secret to transforming a room into a HSP-friendly haven?
To find out more about how to create a calming bedroom environment, we asked HSP experts to share their top tips for creating a soothing space. Here’s what they had to say.
1. Embrace hygge
Interest in ‘hygge’ may have died down since its peak in late 2020, but embracing the Danish concept is the perfect way to create a soothing space.
Defined as “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment and wellbeing,” hygge is a particularly great aesthetic for HSPs to pursue, says Louise Henning, founder of Studio Sensitive (@highlysensitive_person).
“When put into practice, hygge can be any activity, physical space, or thing that is cosy,” she explains. “My personal hygge consists of soft bedding, a big cosy blanket, candles, plants, my favourite books, and instrumental music. My favourite go-to artist to calm my senses is Lights and Motion. Everything in my hygge is also made up of natural colours because that helps me feel grounded and calm.”
2. Use soft lighting
Creating a HSP-friendly environment is all about reducing the number of sensory triggers, and avoiding harsh lighting is one of the easiest ways to do this.
“With approximately 80% of sensory input being registered through sight, arguably the most important element of your bedroom environment as a HSP is the lighting,” explains Bex Traynier, who shares information and advice for HSPs on her Instagram @the_hspcoach.
“Soft, low-lighting, with either an orange or red hue is a perfect way to lessen the stimulation coming in through the eyes, whilst also having a positive impact on your circadian rhythm and prepping you for a good night’s sleep.”
Henning agrees. “Setting yourself up with restful sleep is so important for HSPs. Do your best to make your bedroom dark, quiet and cool. I rely primarily on natural light and a few lamps in my living room during daytime.
“In the evening I dim my lights down to the minimum amount needed. This helps get my mind ready to wind down and embrace a good nights sleep.”
3. Bring the outdoors in
Spending time around nature can be calming for anyone, but it’s especially helpful for HSPs, who often have a deep connection to the natural world. As such, Traynier suggests, creating a bedroom environment with touches of nature can make the space even more soothing.
“Designing a bedroom environment that mirrors the outside world by using an earth or sky colour palette, natural materials and filling the space with plants can be a great way of creating an atmosphere that is supportive to the nervous system and helps you to down-regulate after a long, busy day,” she says.
4. Reduce clutter
If you want to make a change without spending lots of money, one of the most effective things you can do to create a calming space is to reduce the amount of clutter in the room by investing in good storage and organisation solutions.
“Minimalism, simplifying and clearing the clutter are important for highly sensitive people,” Henning says. “Having a clutter-free space provides a place for your eyes and mind to rest. It also helps keep your mind calm and uncluttered.
“It also helps create the environment you need to truly rest, relax and recharge. Especially after facing the world and all its sensory overload throughout the day.”
Reducing the amount of clutter in a space can also make it easier to process the day, Traynier adds. “Opt to keep your bedroom clear of clutter and fairly minimal in its design. This will give your mind a better chance to properly reflect on your day and do some of that all important information processing.”
