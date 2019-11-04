This Nordic floristry hack will make your home look instantly festive
- Megan Murray
Not quite ready for tinsel? You can make your home feel ready for winter, without breaking into your box of baubles, by following Bloom and Wild’s floristry trick.
Christmas isn’t just a day marked off the calendar, it’s a whole feeling. It’s the lights twinkling on Oxford Street as you do your Christmas shopping, the first time All I Want For Christmas Is You comes on in the office and everybody feels a little cheerier and the sudden yearning for mulled wine when you go to the pub come November.
In the countdown to Christmas, this holiday becomes a part of our way of life. And as well as bringing out the blankets and lighting the candles (we’re still very much into hygge) we love adding festive touches to our homes. But before the Christmas tree actually goes up, there is a Nordic hack you can try to make your home look of the season without going big on baubles quite yet.
Bloom and Wild, the letterbox flowery delivery company, is one of the most popular florists in the UK. With their ever-changing arrangements and playful use of colour and volume, we often look to them for inspiration on all things floral.
This week Bloom and Wild released its 2019 Christmas report, revealing the floral themes that will be big this year and giving us the inside scoop on a super easy but super chic way of decorating your home like Scandinavian’s do. (And we all know they have style.)
According to Bloom and Wild, ‘abundant foliage’ is the big trend to try out this Christmas. They say: “Filling the home with winter foliage is the fastest way to make it look, feel and smell like Christmas is coming. And while this trend looks Scandi-cool when done simply, when done in abundance it feels oh-so-magical.”
Essentially the look is about taking that rustic, Nordic alpine feel to a new level, and building up layers of foliage to look really hearty and indulgent – just like the season.
The best types of foliage to use are rosemary, eucalyptus and pine. You can buy these from larger florists, flower markets or order from Bloom and Wild as part of their DIY Decorations Kit.
If you’re stuck for inspiration on how to arrange your foliage in your home, we recommend laying it across a mantle piece, wiring it atop of a stair bannister, popping lots of it in wide-rimmed vases or positing down the centre of a table as runner.
Images: Bloom and Wild