This Nordic floristry hack will make your home look instantly festive

Christmas isn’t just a day marked off the calendar, it’s a whole feeling. It’s the lights twinkling on Oxford Street as you do your Christmas shopping, the first time All I Want For Christmas Is You comes on in the office and everybody feels a little cheerier and the sudden yearning for mulled wine when you go to the pub come November.

In the countdown to Christmas, this holiday becomes a part of our way of life. And as well as bringing out the blankets and lighting the candles (we’re still very much into hygge) we love adding festive touches to our homes. But before the Christmas tree actually goes up, there is a Nordic hack you can try to make your home look of the season without going big on baubles quite yet.