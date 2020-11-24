How to lay the table for Christmas: 5 pre-made tablescape boxes to make it easy
- Megan Murray
These DIY tablescaping kits are a shortcut to a stylish dinner table this Christmas.
We know tablescaping has been a huge trend in 2020, but there is arguably no dinner table more important than the one we eat around at Christmas.
After all, Christmas dinner is, for many families, the focus of 25 December. It’s a time when everyone from your baby niece to your nan comes together to mark the year in a way that usually only happens once every 365 days. It’s why supermarkets sell out in December, why we spend hours in the kitchen and usually get through way too much bubbly – and it’s all part of this special meal.
So, it makes sense then, that if you’re keen on making your Christmas meal feel suitably festive, you’ll want it to look the part too. Enter these fabulous tablescaping boxes.
Each one of these DIY kits is from an independent brand with passion and experience in tablescaping. Here they have put together a themed box to help you lay your table beautifully with minimal effort. Choose from aesthetics such as traditional, vintage, winter whites or natural dried flowers, for a table that looks picture-perfect and reflects your tastes.
Could this be the future of Christmas decor? If it is, we’re not complaining.
Lavender & Rose traditional pine Christmas table decor rental
This traditional Christmas table bundle is bound to get you in the festive mood with deep green foliage which is synonymous with the season and the scent of citrus pine.
Included is a bunch of waxy pine, six mix and match vintage brass candlesticks, six tapered deep crimson dinner candles, six pinecones and personalised name place settings.
The way you style the collection is completely up to you. Lavender & Rose suggest laying everything out down a long table or using to decorate a corner of a mantlepiece. You could also bunch everything up in the middle of a circular table to make a pretty centrepiece or spread the pine out on a side table to create a seasonal display.
Lavender & Rose have created this kit with storage in mind because really, who has the space to keep all these Christmassy bits and bobs all year round? This tablescape is available to hire and needs to be returned after the festive period.
Lavender & Rose is based in Helensburgh, Scotland and so delivery to surrounding areas - including Glasgow - will include the whole kit while those living around the UK will need to email the team for a personalised postage cost where the candlesticks will be collected post-Christmas by a courier.
Shop traditional pine Christmas table decor rental at Lavender & Rose, £55 (shipping costs additional)
From The Post House winter seasonal box
This sweet tablescaping kit feels both contemporary and rustic, with cottagecore details like pinecones next to pretty floral hoops.
Each kit includes a set of four of these handmade mini wreaths, which have been adorned with preserved flowers in winter white tones. From The Post House advises laying them upon neutral linen napkins to create eye-catching place settings. If you’d prefer to hang your mini wreaths as decorations, there’s also light gold grosgrain ribbon.
To jazz up your cheese board are three cheese knives with pretty floral brass detailing and there’s a set of three brass coloured tealight candle holders with golden tealights to give your table some atmosphere.
Six gold sprayed pine cones are also included to complete your festive tablescape. They can be used as additional place settings or to add to a central floral display.
The Tablescape Company Christmas box
The Tablescape Company’s Christmas box has been developed with sustainability in mind and inspired by atmospheric scenes of evergreen Nordic forests, following a lush, emerald colour scheme.
This box is designed to encompass everything you need to set your table stylishly for Christmas and includes six moss green linen napkins, six forest green velvet bows, six kraft crackers which are hand-tied with green velvet ribbon (each containing a snap, a hat and a small sustainable gift), two gold candlesticks, one glass candlestick, three dark green taper candles, three mis-matched bud vases (selection varies from box to box), one small bunch of preserved eucalyptus, one kraft gift box (fully recycled and recyclable).
Although this box is available to buy, if you’re looking to simply rent something for the festive season, you can check out the brand’s hire section.
Notonthehighstreet plush Christmas tablescape table decor set
If your vision for Christmas is more twee than traditional, this vintage-inspired all-out tablescape is wonderfully frothy.
With a glamorous feel and pastel colour palette, this kit will certainly have your dining table fit for a special occasion.
Each box includes four vintage-style champagne saucers, four textured pink placemats, one white linen table runner, two white wood pillar candle holders, two dusky rose rustic pillar candles, two golden twinkle tea light holders, one star garland, one snow stag, one white sparkle tree, one pink feather centrepiece tree, 20 V&A J.H.Dearle ‘Golden Lily’ paper napkins, one Christmas table game and one beautiful gift box for storage.
Shop plush Christmas tablescape table decor set by Dress For Dinner at Notonthehighstreet, £220
Lavender & Rose dried flower Christmas table decor rental
This dried flower Christmas tablescape is perfect for minimalists who love a natural feel. It has a pared-back vibe and neutral aesthetic which extends outside of the usual parameters of Christmas decor.
After all, the dried flower trend has been huge this year, so if you’re a fan of that look you’ll no doubt jump at the idea of a Christmas tablescape with a difference.
In this pack, you’ll receive the all-important dried flowers (both natural bunny tails and British grown wheat), six pretty bulb-shaped glass candlesticks (which can also be used as bud vases), clean white candles to go in the candlesticks, one dove-white table runner and pretty hand-written personalised name places.
It is a part-loan kit, so reusable items like the table runner will be returned after use.
Lavender & Rose is based in Helensburgh, Scotland and so delivery to surrounding areas - including Glasgow - will include the whole kit while those living around the UK will need to email the team for a personalised postage cost where the candlesticks will be collected post-Christmas by a courier.
Shop dried flower Christmas table decor at Lavender & Rose, £55 (shipping costs additional)
Images: The Tablescape Company / courtesy of brands