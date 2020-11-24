This traditional Christmas table bundle is bound to get you in the festive mood with deep green foliage which is synonymous with the season and the scent of citrus pine.

Included is a bunch of waxy pine, six mix and match vintage brass candlesticks, six tapered deep crimson dinner candles, six pinecones and personalised name place settings.

The way you style the collection is completely up to you. Lavender & Rose suggest laying everything out down a long table or using to decorate a corner of a mantlepiece. You could also bunch everything up in the middle of a circular table to make a pretty centrepiece or spread the pine out on a side table to create a seasonal display.

Lavender & Rose have created this kit with storage in mind because really, who has the space to keep all these Christmassy bits and bobs all year round? This tablescape is available to hire and needs to be returned after the festive period.

Lavender & Rose is based in Helensburgh, Scotland and so delivery to surrounding areas - including Glasgow - will include the whole kit while those living around the UK will need to email the team for a personalised postage cost where the candlesticks will be collected post-Christmas by a courier.

Shop traditional pine Christmas table decor rental at Lavender & Rose, £55 (shipping costs additional)