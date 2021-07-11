‘Cluttercore’ is the new anti-minimalist interiors trend taking over Instagram

As much as we love scrolling through images of pristine white rooms and dreaming of the kinds of uber-organised shelves and wardrobes you see on Instagram, we know achieving a minimalist aesthetic isn’t always possible.

Whether you struggle with getting rid of stuff, live in a small space without much storage or simply enjoy owning things, creating a ‘minimalist’ space completely devoid of objects is a near-impossible (and often offensive) task for many.

I, for one, know this all too well. As hard as I’ve tried to ‘get organised’ and declutter my space, my predisposition towards sentimentality makes it hard for me to rid myself of all the objects I love and have loved over the years. And as someone who’s also a big fan of plants, I regularly struggle to find space on my shelves to display my latest leafy friend, let alone leaving them almost completely bare.