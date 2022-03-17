We often forget about them, but interior designers will tell you that the ceiling is the ever-important fifth wall in a room. It might be tempting to leave a ceiling in classic white, but painting it in a different hue can totally transform a room.

When picking a colour, choosing a tone a couple of shades lighter than the walls will elongate the space and give a polished, purposeful finish. Or, for smaller rooms such as studies or snugs, a dark ceiling can provide a sense of cosiness.

If you want to be bold with your interiors choices, a colourful ceiling and matching border is a fun way to make your walls really pop. Plus, it’s a DIY paint trend plenty of interiors influencers have been trying out online, with covetable results.