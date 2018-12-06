3 easy-to-do Christmas interior decor ideas from Pinterest

Christmas is a time for celebrating, popping the cork on that bottle of Champagne you’ve been saving all year and having your friends round for an old fashioned knee’s up. So, if you’re a real Pinterest enthusiast we think you’ll be plotting the decor for your festive drinks party, before you’ve even chalked up the guest-list.

In classic Pinterest-worthy style, this gorgeous set-up is all about gold, glitz and paper goods (with some balloons thrown in there for good measure). The key is sticking with a solid theme, in this instance it’s gold and stars, which is perfect for Christmas. Go the extra mile and theme your drinks and bar-ware to match too.

Our edit of products below should give you everything you need to recreate at home - and with this one we think more is more.