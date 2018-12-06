3 easy-to-do Christmas interior decor ideas from Pinterest
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Throughout December, Stylist is inviting you to revel in the simple joy of cosiness. From finding the perfect scarf (and effectively swathing yourself in it), to planning a weekend getaway at a rustic country pub, our content over the next month will endeavor to give you that warm, snuggly feeling inside. Welcome, dear friends, to the Institute of Cosiness.
As perfectly summed up by the Scandinavian word that dominated last year, this season is all about getting hygge. Which means staying home, cuddling up and getting cosy. But in order to do this, it’s absolutely essential that one’s home is at peak cosiness. We’re talking atmospheric lighting, winter scented candles, cutesy Christmas decorations and festive decor touches that are hosting-ready.
And where, might you ask, is the oracle of such things? Well, Pinterest of course. We’ve consulted the image sharing platform to research some of the trending seasonal interior decor ideas and have come up with three key features that you can try in your home for maximum festiveness.
Each inspiration picture has a selection of products beneath it to help you recreate the idea at home, so there’s no reason not to try all three!
Set the celebration scene with a drinks trolley
Christmas is a time for celebrating, popping the cork on that bottle of Champagne you’ve been saving all year and having your friends round for an old fashioned knee’s up. So, if you’re a real Pinterest enthusiast we think you’ll be plotting the decor for your festive drinks party, before you’ve even chalked up the guest-list.
In classic Pinterest-worthy style, this gorgeous set-up is all about gold, glitz and paper goods (with some balloons thrown in there for good measure). The key is sticking with a solid theme, in this instance it’s gold and stars, which is perfect for Christmas. Go the extra mile and theme your drinks and bar-ware to match too.
Our edit of products below should give you everything you need to recreate at home - and with this one we think more is more.
Make an adorable Christmas centre piece
You don’t have to make huge changes to your home to update it for Christmas. In fact, an adorable centrepiece like this is easy to put together and looks oh-so-cute.
Pop this in the middle of your table and it will set the scene during the weeks up to Christmas, and really deliver on the big day itself. Just think how much better the big 25 December dinner will look positioned around a well-curated centerpiece.
Follow this example by combining a mixture of heights to create depth, keep candles as a focus and stick with one colour scheme.
Take your stairs to the next level
We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we’re a teensy bit obsessed with candles. Any excuse to spread some festive cheer and diffuse our homes with delicious winter scents and we’re there. So this adorable Christmas set-up, that manages to make a feature out of a part of the house often forgotten about, is right up our street.
And the good news is, it’s super easy to pull off. Follow this picture’s pretty simple arrangement, making lighting your focus.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty