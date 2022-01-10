How to combine interior styles with your partner when moving in together for the first time

“Pointing out interiors in films and TV that we liked became a habit whilst planning for our new home,” says the couple. Wingshan also spent hours scouring Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration and making mood boards. “Luckily for the both of us, we have very similar tastes. We both love knick knacks with an aesthetic flair, mid-century furniture, and wood and warm, cosy colours.”

They also used moving in as an opportunity to allow Alex to explore his decorating style. “Wingshan was more into interior design and aesthetics; she was worried that her tastes would dominate the space too much,” Alex adds.

But, Epstein notes that working together doesn’t necessarily mean the whole house needs to look the same. “If one of you is a minimalist and the other a maximalist, for example, pick a room each as ‘yours’ to style – there’s no rule that says just one aesthetic has to be used throughout the home,” she says. “Pick the rooms that suit the desired look the best – minimalist might look better in a kitchen, for example, with more clean lines and a sleek look, whereas a lively and eclectic taste is more suited to a living room, where you can go to town with colour, prints and patterns.”