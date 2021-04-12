“Rather than going down the standard estate agent route, I enquired in a local Facebook group for landlords that would be happy for us to decorate. I had a few people reply, but the property that interested us the most, that we now live in, had great bones but needed some love.”

Emma used her blog, where she talks about rental updates and interior trends, as a portfolio and was able to make an agreement with her landlord for a slightly lower monthly rent in return for doing up the house.

“It’s a three-storey, four-bedroom house that starts on the first floor rather than the ground floor. Cars can drive underneath us, which is why it looks like it’s floating. It was a complete blank canvas when we moved in, including smelly carpets and textured walls,” she continues.

And, unsurprisingly, Emma has worked magic on this formerly run-down house, imbuing it with culture, music and the style of her favourite eras. Keep scrolling to be inspired and find out how.