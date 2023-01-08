Couples make up over 16 million households in the UK, and many of us are engaged in this intricate dance. When I moved in with my partner Jonathan, I immediately suggested painting the living room pink. He’s into minimal furniture, natural materials and light colours, but agreed because he wanted me to feel like the place was my own.

“You soon found a pink sofa to replace my cream one, a set of pink drawers to position your trinkets on and a picture wall of pink-themed art,” Jonathan recalls. “I crave calmness and feel agitated by clutter, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you I didn’t want this; you seemed so excited.”