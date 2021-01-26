“I was staring at a gallery wall that sits behind my TV and there was one particular piece that just kept bugging me. Something about it wasn’t quite right – and that’s when the idea came to me,” Ellaby tells Stylist.co.uk.

“My eye kept being drawn to the white mount surrounding the print and I realised that this was potentially the problem; maybe it needed a coloured mount instead. And, voilà, my addiction of painting all my mounts was born!

“We’ve been doing lots of decorating during lockdown so it’s a really great way to use up the spare sample pots of paint and now I’ve repeated the idea all over the house.”

The idea is great for giving new life to a gallery wall that’s been hung up for a while, so even if the prints don’t currently have a mount you can easily buy one for them from online stores like Desenio.