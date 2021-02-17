There’s something so satisfying about nailing a really good DIY hack at home. It feels great to master a new skill and get hands-on, especially when it means scoring a bargain, too. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for new ideas that keep weekends busy and nod to interior design trends.

One Instagram account that has been inspiring DIY fans over and over again is The House That Black Built, which is founded by Chelsea (and sometimes her partner who is mysteriously known as Mr S).

Chelsea’s flawless monochrome style is famous on the platform, something which has amassed her over 100,000 followers. But while Chelsea’s incredibly chic home gives off an opulent aesthetic, some of her most-loved home accessories are thanks to DIY hacks for next to nothing.