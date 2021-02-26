Home renovation has become a big topic over lockdown as many people embrace this time at home as a chance to make changes and get creative.

From Instagram accounts documenting whole property overhauls that have amassed thousands of followers in a matter of months, to the wave of new homeware brands which have launched recently and are leading the way on what’s hot in the interior design world, it’s a good time to feel inspired.

But, you don’t have to be knocking down walls or doing up your kitchen to try your hand at bettering your pad. Giving your home a refresh and flexing your creative muscles can be as easy as using up some old paint samples to make a piece of DIY art.