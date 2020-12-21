If your Christmas plans have changed suddenly you may be preparing to spend the 25 December in a different setting than you originally envisioned.

While this can be hard to take, if you’re keen to make the most of this festive time of year and get your current home into the Christmassy swing of things, some last-minute decor touches could help do just that.

With Christmas only a few days away there’s not much chance to order decorations online and, depending on where you are in the country, we know that getting to the shops might be tricky, too.