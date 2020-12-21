Easy, last minute ways to make your home feel festive this Christmas
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Staying put for Christmas? Transform your home quickly with these simple festive touches.
If your Christmas plans have changed suddenly you may be preparing to spend the 25 December in a different setting than you originally envisioned.
While this can be hard to take, if you’re keen to make the most of this festive time of year and get your current home into the Christmassy swing of things, some last-minute decor touches could help do just that.
With Christmas only a few days away there’s not much chance to order decorations online and, depending on where you are in the country, we know that getting to the shops might be tricky, too.
These easy-to-do decor ideas can be pulled out of the bag last minute to get your home looking cosy, using things you already have at home or that can be bought from a supermarket.
From making place settings feel special for your Christmas dinner to sprucing up your walls with some festive art, here are five ways to get your home looking ready for 25 December.
Make the most of jugs and vases
Make kitchen worktops, window ledges and side tables instantly look Christmassy by filling up any spare vessels you have with festive treats.
Buy some candy canes or Christmas-themed chocolates from your local supermarket and fill bowls, jam jars or trinket dishes to decorate any spare nooks.
You could also take a walk around your nearest park and gather up some festive leaves and pinecones to fill a vase as a festive installation.
Create quick festive wall art
Use greenery to decorate
Greenery and branches are the ultimate festive home decor tool. If you still have time to order online we recommend going for a mix of eucalyptus, fir and pine. Or, you can cut some branches from the back of your Christmas tree to use because no one sees those bits anyway, right?
Lay out your greenery wherever you want to create an authentic festive flourish. It looks great down the middle of tables or curved around candles to make a centrepiece. You could also position across a windowsill or the top of a dresser.
If you want to take your greenery to the next level, decorate further with slices of dried orange, red berries or mini baubles.
Make place settings feel special
Make an indoor bauble wreath
Whether you have some baubles left over from your tree or are happy to buy a few more from a supermarket, making a colourful indoor wreath is really quite simple. In fact, it can be created mainly from an old, wire coat hanger.
Not only is it fun to make but it will brighten up your home and give it some festive cheer. We recommend hanging it up as you would wall art, somewhere you’ll be spending a lot of time on the 25 December. There are lots of videos on YouTube which will help you get the gist.
Images: Getty / Pinterest