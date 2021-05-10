Colour lovers rejoice, because we think this week’s renovation will be all of your wildest dreams realised.

You see, Angie Barron isn’t just au fait with using bold hues and rich shades, she has themed her entire renovation around it. As an interiors stylist and art director, Angie says that colour is an incredibly important tool for her and was a must when designing her own home.

“I have a penchant for bold and brightly-coloured interiors,” Angie tells Stylist.co.uk. “I love sharing my enthusiasm for the colour blue and my interior experiments over on my blog, Something Blue Home, and on my Instagram account.”