Gallery walls are an enduring interior design trend. Whether it be a line of prints leading up a staircase or a whole feature wall, this trend is so appealing because it can be adapted to fit any space and taste.

And so, ‘how to create a gallery wall’ is still a popular search on Google and a common conundrum for anyone attempting their own.

After all, while every interiors influencer you follow might have nailed the look in their own home, gallery walls can be quite intimidating if you haven’t done one before.