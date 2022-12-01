How to style a green velvet sofa, according to an interiors expert

Long gone are the days when neutrals ruled the interiors roost. Nowadays, styling your home is all about adding pops of colour and character – especially when it comes to the all-important sofa. With the rise in popularity of velvet sofas has come an influx of new shades and designs, with cult sofa companies like Swyft, Snug and Loaf offering a wide range of shades and designs. But out of all the colours of the rainbow, there’s one colour of sofa that has proven particularly popular: green.

You may also like Bedroom decor ideas: how to style sage-green bedding

If you’ve been on TikTok at all recently, you’ll probably have some idea of what we’re talking about. Over the last couple of months, the green velvet sofa has become a bit of a viral moment on the app, because it turns out a lot of bisexual women seem to have one in their home. Since then, celebrities including Shay Mitchell and Emily Ratajkowski have jumped on the trend – and it doesn’t show any signs of going anywhere.

So, whether you’ve already got a green velvet sofa in your possession or have got your eye on one to buy, here’s how to style your green velvet sofa according to Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft Home.

How to style a green velvet sofa

1. Choose complementary colours You want your green velvet sofa to stand out, so stick to complementary colours when you’re styling the rest of the room. “Green leather and fabric sofas are a much bolder colour choice than a more neutral grey or brown, and that means you have to be more careful about your colour choices,” Collins explains. “Let the green do the talking in your living space and stick to clean and bright shades on the wall. Wall colours like brilliant white work well with all shades. “You can then add accent colours of other shades of green (which generally work well together) as well as dashes of other bold colours around the room. Copper goes particularly well with deep greens.” Shades of pink, yellow and terracotta will also look great.

Pairing your sofa with complementary colours will help the green to stand out (Swyft Model 01 pictured).

2. Add plants Another great way to complement the green of your sofa is to add a selection of plants nearby. “Green is the colour of nature and you can build on this by adding plants around your sofa,” Collins says. “Large leaves with vibrant greens will really bring out the tones of your sofa and help to create a calming and relaxing environment for your living room.” 3. Go black and white If you’re not sure what colours complement your green sofa, or simply want to keep the splashes of colour to a minimum, then using black and white additions to style it will work well. “Green stands out and can be tricky to match with other colours for rugs, cushions and curtains, but choosing bold black and white patterns can be a good way to add contrast without appearing too busy,” says Collins. 4. Think about fabric choice Thinking about the fabrics you pair with your green velvet sofa will help you to achieve your desired aesthetic. “Dark greens work very well in a choice of fabrics, such as leather and velvet,” Collins explains. “This provides a lush and luxurious feel that can set the tone for the whole room. These shades lend themselves more to retro-inspired designs than modern or contemporary feels.” She continues: “Dark green sofa living room choices can make even small spaces with little natural light seem comfortable and cosy.”

Using plants will highlight the green in your sofa (Swyft Model 04 pictured).

5. Green on green If in doubt, opt for even more green – trust us, you won’t regret it. “One of the best things about green is that almost all shades of green work together, as they do in the natural world,” Collins says. “Think about a forest canopy with its variety of shades and tones. Light and dark, bold and hushed – all greens can work together in balance. “This allows you to choose cushions, curtains, rugs and other soft furnishings in a range of greens to build a complementary and effective palette.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy