Whether it’s the balmy fronds of the Philippines or Cuba’s riot of pastel-hued streets, there’s a travel-shaped hole in most of our lives right now.

But thanks to an emerging trend, we can at least grab a small slice of escapism in that most sacred of spaces: the bathroom.

Hacienda-style bathrooms are heating up the world of interiors this autumn, with photos of distinctive archways and brightly printed tiles seeing a 304% increase on Pinterest.